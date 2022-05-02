Show your Star Wars spirit on Alaska Airlines and board early this ‘May the Fourth’ 

Guests wearing their favorite Star Wars clothing on any May 4 flight will get to enjoy priority boarding!

ATTENTION ALL STAR WARS FANS: If you have a flight on Alaska Airlines on May 4, 2022, you might want to break out your vintage Luke Skywalker T-shirt, way too cool BB-8 ballcap or even that Darth Vader cape. To celebrate the Star Wars fan day of “May the Fourth (be with you),” we’re offering guests who wear their favorite Star Wars gear the chance to board early.

Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way,” said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines. “Whether you’re traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!”

The one-day priority boarding promotion can be enjoyed by all guests on any Alaska Airlines flight throughout our network on May 4, 2022. When a guest wears any clothing item Star Wars-related, they’ll be able to board their flight just after Group B (which could stand for, say, Boba Fett). Guests should listen closely to the announcements by gate agents.