Alaska Airlines launches ID verification at automated bag drop units in Seattle and Portland
Summary
Our Automated Bag Drop Units in Seattle and Portland now give you the option to verify your identity without asistance.
As of this month, guests can also enjoy additional Automated Bag Drops and Bag Tag stations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
One year ago, we launched our automated bag drop technology in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Now, in Seattle and Portland, you have the option to verify your identity right at our Automated Bag Drop units.
At Alaska and Hawaiian, we are passionate about ensuring your travel experience is as seamless as possible. It’s why we launched tools like our electronic bag tags and our automated bag drops and why we continue to iterate on the technologies we offer, working to cut down on the time you spend in line at the airport.
Adding identity verification to our automated bag drops represents another important step in our plan to get our guests to security in five minutes or less. Every minute saved at the airport is time that can be spent relaxing at home or enjoying a trip.”
How it works
1. Download the Alaska Airlines App and check in for your flight
Our Alaska Airlines app enables you to check in for your flight from the comfort of your home. You can also use it to pay for your bag(s), get your boarding pass(es), track flights, make seat changes, and so much more, right from your phone.
2. Tag your bag(s)
Head to the self-service Bag Tag Station or Kiosk and use your boarding pass QR code to print your Tags and place them on your luggage.
3. Drop your bag(s)
The Automated Bag Drop Unit scans your bag tag to retrieve your reservation. Next, scan your ID, and a facial scan will match your face with the photo on your ID. Following verification, your bag is dispatched and you’re on your way.
Facial recognition is optional. If you would prefer to have a human verify your ID, we will have agents on hand who can assist you. Photos taken for ID verification are deleted after the matching process is completed.
An updated lobby experience in Seattle
This month also marks an exciting milestone in our lobby transformation project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The lobby’s west wall has come down, and our guests will enjoy 10 new Automated Bag Drops and 8 new Bag Tag stations, which will help shorten lines and reduce congestion.
Alaska’s lobby construction project is set to conclude in 2026.
