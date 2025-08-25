Alaska Airlines launches ID verification at automated bag drop units in Seattle and Portland

One year ago, we launched our automated bag drop technology in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. Now, in Seattle and Portland, you have the option to verify your identity right at our Automated Bag Drop units.

At Alaska and Hawaiian, we are passionate about ensuring your travel experience is as seamless as possible. It’s why we launched tools like our electronic bag tags and our automated bag drops and why we continue to iterate on the technologies we offer, working to cut down on the time you spend in line at the airport.