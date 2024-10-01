Alaska Airlines inaugurates service on five new routes

With the launch of two new flights from Los Angeles, Alaska officially offers the most daily flights to West Coast destinations of any airline from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The return of a guest-favorite flight between Los Angeles and Reno operates twice daily.

We’re excited to bring another nonstop option to guests traveling with us from Pasco, which operates once daily to LAX. Both routes are flown with our Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft boasting only window and aisle seating; there are no middle seats.