MEDIA ADVISORY: Alaska Air Group postpones conference call for third-quarter 2025 financial results
SEATTLE – On October 23, 2025, Alaska Air Group experienced an IT outage that affected operations. A temporary ground stop was put in place for Alaska and Horizon. The ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. Pacific.
To allow our teams to focus on supporting our guests and the recovery of our operation, our third quarter conference call that was planned for October 24, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. EDT will not be held. We do not yet have an estimate of the financial impact of the operational disruption on our fourth quarter results.
The company filed its third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”