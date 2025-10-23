MEDIA ADVISORY: Alaska Air Group postpones conference call for third-quarter 2025 financial results

SEATTLE – On October 23, 2025, Alaska Air Group experienced an IT outage that affected operations. A temporary ground stop was put in place for Alaska and Horizon. The ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. Pacific.

To allow our teams to focus on supporting our guests and the recovery of our operation, our third quarter conference call that was planned for October 24, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. EDT will not be held. We do not yet have an estimate of the financial impact of the operational disruption on our fourth quarter results.

The company filed its third-quarter results after market close on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.