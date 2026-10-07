Alaska Air Group announces webcast of third-quarter 2026 financial results

Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2026 third quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

The company will file its third-quarter results and outlook after market close on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

