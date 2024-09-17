Alaska Air Group announces interim Honolulu leadership team to guide combination with Hawaiian Airlines  

Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, today announced the interim Honolulu leadership team that will guide Hawaiian Airlines operations from transaction close through a full combination of operations under a single operating certificate with two brands — Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Now that final clearance has been received from regulators, Alaska Airlines can close the transaction and shift focus to obtaining a single operating certificate from the FAA. Until that time, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will operate as one organization with two separate airline operations, under two individual operating certificates. The interim Honolulu leadership team will lead the Hawaiian Airlines operation during this time.

When the combination was announced, it was shared that Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram would step down from his role following transaction close. Current Alaska Airlines regional president of Hawai‘i/Pacific, Joe Sprague, will be named chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. In this role, Sprague will be responsible for leading all aspects of Hawaiian Airlines’ operations until the FAA grants Alaska a single operating certificate.