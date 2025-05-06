Aircraft technicians at Horizon Air ratify new four-year contract
Share
November 28, 2023; Bozeman, MT, USA; Horizon Airlines E-175 takes off at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Horizon Air maintenance technicians and fleet service agents, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a new four-year contract that includes significant improvements such as increases to the wage scale, separate vacation and sick leave accruals and other compensation increases.
The agreement passed by more than 74% of those employees who voted.
Horizon Air aircraft technicians and fleet service agents, who are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a new four-year contract. The contract was approved by more than 74% of those employees who voted. The new contract includes increases to the wage scale, separate vacation and sick leave accruals and other compensation increases.
Horizon’s aircraft technicians are responsible for the maintenance of the carrier’s fleet of 45 Embraer 175s.
Our technicians and fleet service employees play a very important role in our operation. They’re some of the best in the industry and do an incredible job of keeping our aircraft safe, reliable and clean. We are grateful to the AMFA negotiating team for working with us to find solutions that not only work for our technicians, but position Horizon for the future.
Thank you to AMFA14 members for your strong participation and patience during this process. Your negotiating team was focused on reaching an agreement that benefits all of us today and moving forward.
Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.
With bases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, Horizon serves more than 55 cities throughout North America.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
0 Comments