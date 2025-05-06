Aircraft technicians at Horizon Air ratify new four-year contract

Horizon Air aircraft technicians and fleet service agents, who are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a new four-year contract. The contract was approved by more than 74% of those employees who voted. The new contract includes increases to the wage scale, separate vacation and sick leave accruals and other compensation increases.

Horizon’s aircraft technicians are responsible for the maintenance of the carrier’s fleet of 45 Embraer 175s.