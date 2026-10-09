Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines help uplift local communities during Week of CARE
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Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines participated in their annual Week of CARE, volunteering with community partners around the country.
During this year’s event, employees participated in 26 projects across 9 different states.
These projects act in service to the company’s commitment to care, building on employees’ ongoing efforts to support their communities throughout the year.
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air and McGee are dedicated to caring for the people and places they serve, whether by carrying guests to their destinations or uplifting the communities they serve. Each October, employees participate in the company’s Week of CARE, a companywide week focused on supporting local communities.
This year, more than 320 volunteers supported 26 projects across our network. Here’s a snapshot of what was achieved:
Showing care throughout the year
The airline’s Week of CARE is an important opportunity for employees to engage with their communities, but showing care isn’t limited to one week of the year. As part of Alaska’s commitment to care, the airline works with its community partners on a continual basis to support meaningful events and give back to the regions it serves.
Here are some 2026 highlights from across our network:
Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade
Alaska has supported Seattle’s Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade for 18 years. This includes 15 years of participation from the Alaska Airlines Volunteer Dance team, as well as many other company volunteers who help make Seafair a success.
Points for Purpose campaign with Portland Fire
Alaska Airlines’ Points for Purpose campaign with the Portland Fire turned free throws into meaningful support for education. For every free throw the Fire made at home, Alaska donated 2,500 Atmos Rewards points to UNCF, helping advance UNCF’s mission of expanding access to college education and opportunity.
Alaska Federation of Natives Convention
The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) Convention is the largest representative annual gathering in the United States of any Native peoples. Each year, the AFN Convention draws between 4,000–5,000 attendees and provides employees with a great opportunity to interact with guests from all over the state of Alaska.
Boise Pride Parade
Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon employees walked in the Boise Pride Parade along with the company’s Pride Crew Business Resource Group.
Aloha Festivals Parade
Celebrating 80 years of Aloha Festivals in Hawaiʻi, Team Kōkua and Hawaiian Airlines employees who work on our ground service equipment partnered with community volunteers to create a float in the Aloha Festival Floral Parade. The float was themed on the tradition of Hawaiian Quilting, with employee-created quilt patterns representative of each island and featuring employee Malia D. with her grandmother’s quilting artifacts and the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders. Hawaiian Airlines employees have participated in this parade for over 50 years.
Miramar Air Show
Employees volunteered throughout all three days of the Miramar Air Show in San Diego, engaging with guests and creating meaningful connections with the local community. Volunteers helped ensure the safety of our aircraft and guests while serving as a welcoming presence for Alaska—answering questions, distributing swag, and, in some cases, providing exterior tours of the aircraft. Their engagement helped bring the Alaska brand to life and strengthened our connection with the San Diego community.
Girls in Aviation
Girls in Aviation Day is an annual event in Tampa led by various chapters of Women in Aviation International with the goal of inspiring young people to expand their interest in aviation and explore the opportunities available in the industry. Alaska Airlines has participated in the event for several years as employees engage with the girls to share information about careers in aviation.
Week of CARE
And here is a look at some of the important work our employees helped with across our network:
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”