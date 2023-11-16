Travel tips to plan for Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means the latest holiday travel surge is coming. We expect full aircraft, busy airports and lots of guests.

If you’re one of thousands of Alaska Airlines guests traveling on our flights this holiday season, make your trip even smoother by taking a few key steps to save time during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year and please remember to be kind and respectful to those helping you get from point A to point B.

We’re here to help you every leg of the way!

Traveling to/from Seattle? Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) anticipates this could be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods in the airport’s history, with total foot traffic expected to be 11% higher than 2022. Travelers will notice more construction, part of Upgrade SEA improvement projects from curb to gate. Construction of a new ticketing area and a new security screening checkpoint has spillover impacts in ticketing and baggage claim areas across the airport. Enjoy lower stress through security, with Spot Saver.

Download our app to get your boarding pass & more Use the Alaska Airlines mobile app to check in 24 hours before your flight and get your mobile boarding pass. Guests should check-in and get a boarding pass before heading to the airport via the app or online. Our mobile app is the perfect travel companion from the day you start shopping for flights, all the way through to the moment you arrive at your destination. Plan your trip, pay for bags, and use your digital boarding pass for a seamless airport experience.

Before your flight, pre-order your favorite onboard meal Remember to pre-order your favorite meals as early as two weeks before your flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins on our app or online. We’ve filled our winter menu with some of our “Greatest Hits” inspired by guests’ most loved dishes and serve freshly prepared meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner—always including a vegetarian option.

Give yourself plenty of time Give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport. We recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours for international. Heads up: Some of our hub airports—including Seattle—are undergoing construction that may increase congestion. Parking might also be limited.

Tag your bags & get going! With new Bag Tag Stations coming to every airport we serve, you’ll be able to quickly pay for and tag your bags and go. Pro tip: If you’re flying with just a carry on, skip the lobby and head straight to security with your mobile boarding pass.

Get in touch with us If you’re an Alaska Mileage Plan member, set up communication preferences in your account profile. Our Reservations team can easily update you if your flight schedule changes due to something like weather. You can receive notifications through the app, email and text (to request more info, simply text HELP to 252752). If you need special assistance while traveling, you can request it online or call our dedicated accessible services line at 1-800-503-0101 (dial 711 for relay services). Request wheelchair assistance, add a trained service animal to your trip and more.