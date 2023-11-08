Alaska Airlines rekindles nostalgia with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu, bringing back beloved inflight meals this winter

JUST Egg™ Mexican Egg Bites - JUST Egg™ Mexican inspired egg bites, herb roasted potatoes, and a fresh pumpkin-ancho salsa.

New and returning items in First Class and Main Cabin will bring guests the perfect blend of nostalgia and chef-curated innovation

Alaska Airlines is taking a walk down memory lane by bringing back its most loved dishes starting this month through spring 2024, along with a selection of new seasonal chef-curated meals and a line-up of exciting beverages.

The ‘Greatest Hits’ menu is made up of beloved past entrees based on feedback from guests and crew. Of the 35 First Class entrees, two dozen are returning fan favorites, including the Jerk Chicken with coconut curry fried rice and Kalbi Beef in a Korean BBQ sauce.

Kalbi Beef – Korean BBQ braised beef steak, coconut curry fried rice, sesame fried greens, and a Korean BBQ sauce.

Alaska is also launching new dishes made of fresh ingredients that are sure to become popular hits among guests, including the Steak & Shrimp and Mediterranean Lentils, available in First Class.

Everything Bagel Strata – Baked egg and bagel strata, everything bagel seasoning, served with grilled chicken-apple sausage, potato pancakes and a roasted red pepper sauce. (left) | Southwest Ranchero Eggs – Chicken chorizo sausage, toasted farro, marinated pinto beans, cage-free scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, salsa verde, and scallions. (right)

Celebrity favorite — Alaska’s Sesame Chicken and Rice — will continue to be served to our First Class guests through the winter! Actor and comedian Dax Shepard recently posted on social media he “was still reeling” over two servings of the roasted chicken with sesame teriyaki glaze on an Alaska Airlines flight from Burbank to Portland.

Jerk Chicken – Pan-seared Caribbean spiced chicken breast, fried plantains, roasted baby pepper, cilantro lime rice, Jamaican jerk sauce. (left) | Mediterranean Lentils – Slowly braised spiced lentils, turmeric roasted cauliflower, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, sliced almonds, and an olive & herb dressing. (right)

Back by popular demand in First Class:

550+ miles

🍽️ Fruit Plate with Ellenos® Granola & Yogurt

🍽️ Plant-Based Granola & Fruit (vegan & made without gluten ingredients)

🍽️ Protein Plate with Curry Apricot Dip

🍽️ Signature Fruit & Cheese Plate 775+ miles

🍽️ Apple Walnut Salad

🍽️ Beet’s So Fly Salad

🍽️ Fall Harvest Salad

🍽️ Gochujang Chicken Sandwich

🍽️ Kale & Blood Orange Salad

🍽️ Pesto Chicken Sandwich

🍽️ Sesame Chicken & Rice

🍽️ Tillamook® Burger 1100+ miles

🍽️ Agrodolce Chicken

🍽️ Everything Bagel Strata

🍽️ Ginger Beef Lo Mein

🍽️ Jerk Chicken

🍽️ Moroccan Chicken

🍽️ Peruvian Steak & Rice

🍽️ Poblano Corn Omelet

🍽️ Pulled Pork Breakfast Scramble

🍽️ Southwest Ranchero Eggs 1525+ miles

🍽️ Roasted Chicken & Delicata Squash



2100+ miles

🍽️ Kalbi Beef



To Hawaii:

🍽️ Smoked Salmon & Curried Vegetables

Back by popular demand in the Main Cabin:

775+ miles

🍽️ Jetsetter’s Jam

🍽️ Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter



To/From Hawaii:

🍽️ Tillamook® Cheeseburger 1100+ miles

🍽️ Beet’s So Fly Salad

🍽️ Charcuterie Platter

🍽️ Chicken Curry Wrap

🍽️ Chicken Shawarma

🍽️ Fall Harvest Salad

🍽️ Morning Protein Platter with Smoked Salmon Dip

🍽️ Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon and Scallion Aioli

In the Main Cabin, guests will once again have the option to pre-order the Chicken Curry Wrap and the popular Beets So Fly Salad made with a medley of flavors including pickled beets, mixed greens, feta cheese and chicken breast in a Dijon balsamic dressing.

“Part of redesigning our menu every few months means trying new entrees and saying goodbye to old ones. But there is always a meal that guests can’t wait to eat again and don’t want to see go. We looked back at what entrees guests and our crews loved the most over the years and built a menu around our top favorite Alaska dishes,” said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska is also excited to announce a line-up of new beverages, which will be available on flights starting Dec. 1, including freshly brewed Stumptown Coffee, that will pair perfectly with Alaska’s new oat milk creamer and Portland-based Stash Tea’s English Breakfast, Super Mint and Premium Green flavors.

Remember to easily pre-order your favorite meals as early as two weeks before your flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins using Alaska’s industry-leading pre-order feature.

ICYMI: Alaska recently announced its partnership with Portland-based Stumptown Coffee to create a proprietary blend designed specifically for enjoyment at 30,000 feet where tastebuds react differently. This unique coffee offering will be available in all cabins by Dec. 1. These beverages join a collection of other premium West Coast products such as Straightaway Cocktails (Portland), Sierra Nevada Brewing (California), Seattle Chocolate (Washington), Fremont Brewing (Seattle), Tillamook® Cheese (Oregon) and Beecher’s ® Cheese (Seattle). Our custom roast will be available exclusively on all Alaska flights starting this fall and will be on every flight by Dec. 1, 2023. Plus, guests can sip Stumptown in our Portland and JFK Lounges where we’ll be proudly serving Stumptown’s Holler Mountain for our brewed coffee and Hair Bender in our hand-crafted espresso beverages. Trapper Creek will also be available as a decaf option.

New menu items in First Class:

550+ miles

🍽️ Apple & Gouda Chicken Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

🍽️ Moroccan Chickpea Salad (vegan & made without gluten ingredients) 775+ miles

🍽️ Chicken Sandwich with Red Pepper Spread 1100+ miles

🍽️ JUST Egg™ Mexican Egg Bites (vegan & made without gluten ingredients)

🍽️ Mediterranean Lentils (vegan & made without gluten ingredients)

🍽️ Parmesan Scrambled Eggs with Bacon 1525+ miles

🍽️ BBQ Bacon Burger

🍽️ Fried Rice with Chicken



2100+ miles

🍽️ Steak & Shrimp



To Hawaii:

🍽️ Parmesan Scrambled Eggs with Portuguese Sausage

🍽️ Pineapple Oat Cakes

New menu items in the Main Cabin:

1100+ miles

🍽️ Morning Protein Platter with Greek Yogurt

🍽️ Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich with Black Forest Ham & Lemon Aioli

Alaska puts in a lot of effort to cultivate a comfortable and rewarding guest experience and part of that includes its inflight food and beverages,” said Alaska Airlines MVP Gold 100K member Sterling Pearson who is excited about the return of Alaska’s Kalbi Beef First Class entrée.



“It was absolutely delicious and one of my personal favorites. It has well-paired flavors, between the sauce and the meat. The presentation was also top-notch. I think the fact that Alaska is putting in the effort to bring back past menu items shows their dedication to giving passengers what they enjoy the most and is also an example of how Alaska cares about the guest experience.”