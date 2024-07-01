Jet-Set-Go: 6 travel hacks to have your best summer travel era  

As summer beckons travelers ☀️ we’re delighted to share tips & tricks to ensure your journeys are as smooth as they are memorable. Whether you’re flying to sun-soaked beach destinations or exploring the serene landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the tips below cover everything from packing essentials to navigating through bustling airports.

ICYMI: We’ve added almost one million seats during peak summer months (June, July and August) versus last year—these added seats will help our guests get to more places than ever before. Our busiest days will be before and after Independence Day, where we expect to see almost 160,000 guest boardings each day.

Travel tips:

1. Take advantage of apps Keeping your things organized can be a struggle, especially during those early morning airport visits! Our Alaska Airlines app keeps your travel needs at your fingertips. You can use it to check in, pay for your bag(s), get your boarding pass(es), track flights, make seat changes, and so much more, right from your phone.

2. Speed through TSA Consider joining a trusted traveler program to spend less time in line. Membership in programs like TSA Pre-Check®, Global Entry, Nexus or SENTRI grant access to faster security screening lanes at participating airports, where you don’t have to remove your shoes, belts, or light jackets, and your 3-1-1 liquids bag and laptop can stay in your carry-on. While many of these options require days or weeks for approval, programs like CLEAR offer same-day sign up. Plus, Mileage Plan members enrolling in CLEAR will receive $10 off the standard price of a 12-month CLEAR Plus membership linked to their Alaska Mileage Plan account. Flying through our hometown? You can also take advantage of spot saver programs like SEA Spot Saver, a non-membership program in Seattle where you can book a screening timeslot and use a dedicated lane to zoom through the security process. Similar spot saver programs can be found in Calgary, Charleston, Newark, Orlando and Phoenix.

3. Preorder food for your flight The food line is another one you can skip! Preorder a delicious meal directly to your seat on our app or website ahead of your flight. You can preorder inflight food any time from 2 weeks to 20 hours before travel. See what’s currently on the menu.

4. Stress-free travel with kids + pets Stressing over strollers or getting your four-legged family member on a plane? We have resources to help you with that! Alaska offers complimentary gate checks for strollers and car seats, ensuring that they are out of your way on board, but ready and waiting when you arrive. We also provide resources for unaccompanied minors and guarantee young children will be seated with their families—without any additional fees. Bring your pet(s) with you: Likewise, check our pet travel policies in advance of your pet’s travel to find out about things like breed restrictions, requirements for kennels and health certificates and pet relief areas at airports.

5. Cash in on Mileage Plan benefits Lastly, don’t forget to make the most of your travel in 2024. Our Mileage Plan helps your money go further; you can earn miles toward future flights for every mile flown, even on our lowest fares. What’s more, you can: Earn 30% more miles on average, compared to other airlines.

Earn when you shop, dine, rent a car, stay in a hotel and more.

You can even earn miles when you fly other airlines. Check out our list of oneworld® Alliance member airlines and other worldwide airlines partners.

6. Reach out if you have questions Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional care to all our guests, day in and day out. Should you have any inquiries or require assistance, please don’t hesitate to call (1-800-252-7522) or text (82008). Live chatting and additional contact info can also be found on alaskaair.com.