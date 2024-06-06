Alaska Airlines offers guests largest summer schedule ever in preparation for busy travel season

Denise and Stephen Otico of @partyof4sometimes2 traveled to Anchorage from San Diego on our new, weekly nonstop route that started in May.

We’re flying to new destinations, adding more flights for convenience and implementing new technology for a premium travel experience this summer

In response to an increase in travel demand, Alaska Airlines is offering the largest summer schedule in the company’s history, including new nonstop routes and international destinations we’ve never served before during our busiest months of the year.

We’re also expanding the number of daily flights in our network for convenience, flying to popular destinations based on guest feedback, unveiling innovative bag drop stations in some of our hubs and continuing to operate an industry-leading safe operation.

As best-in-class operators, our top priority is consistently delivering on our promise to guests to take them where they’re going safely and on time – all while showing them the care for which we’re known,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. “This summer, we’re prepared to do more flying and welcome more guests to experience not only a safe operation, but also a premium experience. We’ve been hard at work on elevating all aspects of the travel journey for our guests from start to finish.”

During this year’s peak summer months (June, July and August), we’ve added almost one million seats versus last year; these added seats will help guests get to more barbeques, baseball games, and beaches than ever before. Our busiest days will be before and after Independence Day, where we expect to see almost 160,000 guest boardings each day.

Guests are excited to travel away from home this year. This past Memorial Day weekend, we connected more than 500,000 guests to their destinations or 6% more people over the holiday weekend compared to last year.

Outside of our hub cities, which are seeing notable growth, our guests have been particularly interested in exploring new places: we’ve seen tremendous interest in Guatemala City, where travelers can marvel at the pyramids of Tikal National Park or explore the shores of Lake Atitlán. National Parks have been especially popular: to support this demand, we’ve added 16% more flights to Jackson Hole, Wyoming — the gateway to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone. We’ve also launched nonstop service from New York (JFK) and San Diego to Anchorage, in our namesake state; these flights will help connect adventure seekers with the grandeur of the 49th state.

Here’s how we’re prepared for this summer’s busiest days:

More Flying & More Destinations We’ve added nearly 10% more flights to our guests’ favorite destinations—from Alaska to Zihuantanejo, we’ve got your summer travel covered!

We’re expanding our reach to the east this summer with new nonstop routes connecting Anchorage and New York, Portland and Nashville, and San Diego with both Atlanta and Anchorage.

For the first time this summer, we’re flying guests to new international destinations: Guatemala City, The Bahamas, and Toronto.

Our summer schedules have grown at many of our hubs: with 16% more flights in Portland, 10% more in Seattle, 23% more in San Diego and 13% more in Anchorage.

Summer doesn’t have to stop! Starting this fall, we’re growing Los Angeles (LAX) departures 33%, giving guests even more opportunities to soak up the California sun.

We offer more flights to Mexico from the West Coast than any other U.S. airline, with service to Cancun, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Loreto, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo. Go on an adventure this summer with our largest summer schedule ever, like our new nonstop routes connecting Anchorage and New York, Portland and Nashville, and San Diego with both Atlanta and Anchorage.

Enhanced Travel Experience We’re moving to San Francisco International Airport Harvey Milk Terminal 1 later this month, culminating a major investment in modernizing our infrastructure and providing our guests with a seamless travel experience. When it opens in July, our newest Lounge at SFO T1 space will be 11,000 square feet with 55% more seating and offer the ultimate comfort with our signature Loungers for kicking back, an expanded menu made with fresh ingredients, a barista staffed coffee bar and complimentary West Coast wine, spirits and craft brews.

In Anchorage, we’re renovating and upgrading our popular Lounge with more space, seating and thoughtful touches.

At Portland International Airport, we’ll be moving into a brand new, bolder and brighter lobby in August.

At Los Angeles International Airport, a complete overhaul of the gates, including new carpet, lighting, seating with power outlets and signage will be complete by the end of July at Terminal 6 where Alaska is the primary airline.

Premium Products We’re elevating our guests’ culinary experience in the sky with an expansion of our pre-order for-purchase hot meal options to Premium Class and the Main Cabin for flights 1,100 miles or more. Check out our premium onboard menu here

We’re giving you the chance to upgrade – for free with our new program called upgrade unlocked! Every day this summer we’re surprising and delighting at least one guest seated in our Main Cabin to Premium Class as a “thank you” to our guests for flying us this summer. Learn more here

Can’t wait to learn if you’ve been selected for upgrade unlocked? We’re making it easier for you to upgrade! Now you can pay to upgrade to First or Premium Class up to 30 minutes before departure under Manage Trip on www.alaskaair.com, or through the Alaska Airlines mobile app

Frequent flier, savvy traveler? Sign up for our newest subscription service, Alaska Access, to receive a monthly one-time free use voucher for our streaming fast Wi-Fi and to get early access to some of our biggest fare sales of the year

Reliable, Safe Operation Most importantly, running a safe and reliable operation is our top priority. Halfway through the second quarter, we rank in the top of three of the industry for both completion rate and on-time performance. Our highly dedicated Maintenance and Engineering teams are focused on safety, reliability and excellence and utilize the latest aircraft maintenance technology to access information that keeps us flying.

Remember to download the Alaska Airlines mobile app, which keeps your travel needs at your fingertips. You can use our app to check in, pay for your bag(s), get your boarding pass(es), track flights, make seat changes and much more right from your phone. You can also preorder your meal to have it conveniently sent to your seat from our app anytime from 2 weeks to 20 hours before travel.

Don’t forget that we offer the most legroom in First* and Premium Class, no change fees, multiple fare offerings and the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status.

* Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats