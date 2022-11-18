Alaska Airlines uplifts communities during Week of CARE, a company-wide effort to give back

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Being the most caring airline means showing genuine care for our guests, each other and the places where we fly. Last week, more than 450 employees took part in our annual Week of CARE to engage with some of the communities we serve, including an event where 17-year-old Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon lent a helping hand to adorn one of San Jose’s most under-resourced schools with an inspiring mural.

Gordon painted one of his coveted murals of influential Bay Area figures at L.U.C.H.A. Elementary School, including Olympic gold medalist and U.S. figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Vietnamese-American professor and Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, as well a self-portrait.

L.U.C.H.A. staff chose the four Bay Area native figures because they have inspired students to keep “soaring high,” which is the school’s motto. Gordon’s breathtaking portraits of celebrities, like Vice President Kamala Harris and LeBron James, have gone viral.

It’s amazing that my alma mater asked me to be a part of the mural and stand beside such amazing people, I almost can’t believe it,” said Gordon. “I went to this school as a kid, so this is a full-circle moment for me. This is even more special for me now.”

On Monday morning, Yamaguchi, Gordon and Nguyen joined Alaska Airlines employees to unveil the mural to L.U.C.H.A. students.

“I’m so honored to paint this mural, and grateful for the opportunity,” Gordon said. “I’m excited to honor the legacy and hard work of some of California’s most iconic history makers.” Gordon’s art installation is one of more than 25 community projects employees across 13 cities spearheaded for our company-wide Week of CARE.

Week of CARE is part of an entire month dedicated to that spirit of service we hold so dearly at Alaska and Horizon Air, our regional airline partner.

Highlights from our Week of CARE:

Our employees provided a boost throughout our network, including Anchorage, Boise, Fresno, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Portland, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Spokane, the greater Seattle area and Washington, D.C., among others.

Blanchet House, Portland Habitat for Humanity, Tukwila Lifelong, Seattle Lifelong, Seattle Habitat for Humanity, Tukwila Lifelong, Seattle

Employees helped provide meals for hungry children in Anchorage through the Children’s Lunchbox a program of Bean’s Café. Volunteers also helped repack and sort food for those in need at the Idaho Foodbank.

Habitat for Humanity, West Seattle Habitat for Humanity, West Seattle

Lyon Arboretum – University of Hawaii