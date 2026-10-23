Alaska Airlines’ News Hub Freelancer Program: Feedback Form

Thank you for being part of our freelancer program this year. As we plan for 2027, we’re gathering feedback from our contributors to better understand what’s working well and where we can improve. Your insights will help us strengthen the program, refine our processes and continue creating high-quality editorial and social content that resonates with our audiences.

All questions in this form are optional. Please feel free to answer only those where you have experience, feedback or ideas to share. Whether it’s about assignments, communication, the editing process, collaboration or the overall freelancer experience, we value your perspective and value any input you can provide.

We appreciate your partnership and contributions throughout the year.