Alaska Airlines launches seasonal, daily flight between Portland and New Orleans 

Our new route becomes the first nonstop flight to the “Big Easy” from Portland

Alaska Airlines is continuing to expand the destinations it flies from Portland with the launch of the first nonstop flight to New Orleans beginning this January. Our daily service will operate until next spring, including during Mardi Gras—New Orleans’ largest annual celebration. Guests can purchase tickets starting June 19 on alaskaair.com.

As the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years, it’s important we continue to expand the nonstop destinations we offer our guests and give them choices when planning their next trip,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “We can’t wait to offer another convenient way to connect our guests along the West Coast to New Orleans, a city rich in history and culture.”

The vibrant city of New Orleans will be Alaska’s 55th nonstop destination from Portland International Airport when service begins in January. The daily flight will conveniently depart PDX in the morning on our mainline aircraft for guests to enjoy an afternoon in the Big Easy and return to Portland in the evening.

“We are thrilled that Alaska Airlines is launching nonstop service from New Orleans to Portland,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “Portland has been the top unserved destination from New Orleans, and this new route not only strengthens the connection between our vibrant cities but also underscores our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for our community and visitors alike.”

Portland – New Orleans service

Click to enlarge table ^

We’ve grown our PDX presence with new routes, including daily, nonstop flights to Nashville that began this spring and to Atlanta, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1. We’ve also kept convenience in mind for guests traveling to and from Portland by significantly adding more flights throughout the day to some of our existing and popular destinations – bringing us to an average of 100+ daily departures from Portland this summer, including Anchorage, Ontario, Reno and Santa Rosa.

“Alaska’s continued investment in PDX is great news for our travel community. Until now, New Orleans was one of the largest U.S. markets without a nonstop from PDX,” said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland. “Tens of thousands of travelers already fly between these two great cities every year, and we expect that number to only grow with this new nonstop service.”

We’re excited about our future in Portland where we’re hard at work designing our new Alaska Lounge. It’s currently scheduled to open in the 2026 timeframe with almost 14,000 square feet of space that will provide nearly double the seating of our current Lounge spaces. Lounge members and guests will enjoy a barista station with hand-crafted espresso beverages and drip coffee from Stumptown; complimentary beer, wine and house spirits; our signature Loungers to relax in; and a custom fireplace.

All our guests—whether in Portland or across our expanding network—can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast’s premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status; 30 Global Partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board.

* Out of any U.S. legacy airline excluding lie-flat seats