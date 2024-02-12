Alaska Airlines better connects Portland with more flights to popular destinations 

As the West Coast’s premier airline, we offer our guests a premium travel experience with the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class and a generous loyalty program

Alaska Airlines is ramping up our growth in Portland to provide our guests with more choice and convenience. We’ve added more than 20 daily departures starting this summer to sought-after destinations from the Rose City. Our capacity has increased by 25%, improving connectivity and providing additional travel options.

We’ve been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We don’t take that for granted. It’s important for us to provide our guests with a variety of convenient flight options at PDX along with the addition of new routes. We know travelers have a choice and we want them to fly with us,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

All our guests – whether in Portland or across our expanding network – can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast’s premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board.

With Sunday’s big game, we turned to the biggest advertising moment of the year to spotlight our premium products and services, including highlighting our most legroom. Our new campaign can now be seen in the Portland, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area and San Diego markets.

Our winter-spring seasonal flight between Portland and Redmond/Bend is so popular that we added a second daily roundtrip starting Oct. 1. We also extended our nonstop seasonal flying from Portland to Billings, Kansas City and Minneapolis until the end of the year – service was set to end in late summer. Tickets for all our flights are available for purchase at alaskaair.com.

Alaska currently serves 53 nonstop destinations from Portland, including a few new destinations on our route map. On Nov. 17, we began nonstop service to Miami. Year-round flights to Nashville start on March 14. By this summer, we’ll have more than 100 average daily departures from Portland.

“We’re thrilled about the added flights out of PDX. As our largest carrier, more Alaska flights means even more options for travelers, whether they’re flying cross-country or within the state. And the increase in service means more visitors for our concession and ground travel partners – the local businesses that are the heart of our region and bring so much excitement to our airport,” said Dan Pippenger, chief aviation officer at the Port of Portland.

We’re excited about our future in Portland. We’re putting the final touches on the design of our all-new Flagship Lounge at PDX. It’s currently scheduled to open in the 2025-26 timeframe with more than 10,000 square feet of space that will provide double the seating of our current Lounge spaces. The atmosphere will be infused with the Pacific Northwest spirit like our award-winning Flagship Lounge at the N Concourse in Seattle. Lounge members and guests will enjoy a barista station with hand-crafted espresso beverages and drip coffee from Stumptown; complimentary beer, wine and house spirits; our signature Loungers to relax in; and a custom fireplace.

Alaska Airlines B and C lounges at Portland International Airport.



