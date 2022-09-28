13 places in America + Canada you should fly to this fall on Alaska Airlines

Fly away with us to the bright gold trees of Kelowna and discover the best of autumn in some of America’s wildest and most iconic landscapes, from Grand Teton National Park to the sweet aromas of apple orchards in New England to the comforting smells of wine country. There’s a little something for everyone this season!

Here’s a list of destinations you really autumn know:

Boston, MA Fly to Boston to see spectacular fall foliage across New England from late September through October—and often well into November. Boston’s Public Garden, located in central Boston, is a great place to stroll while peeping the leaves, and sits across from the Common, a Freedom Trail site. Book now Nashville, TN Fall is the perfect time to take in Music City. Rich with history and vibrant culture; and a culinary scene perfect for foodies looking for Southern comfort. Nashville’s crisp autumn breeze is ideal for outdoor activities, concerts and more. Find flights Anchorage, AK Some call it “shoulder season,” while we think this time of year is one of best-kept secrets in Alaska! From eye-popping hues blanketing over the state to northern lights dancing above and extraordinary fishing opportunities, you’re bound to fall in love with the nonstop adventure! Book now

Monterey, CA This time of year, brings warm, clear days and cool nights to Monterey, an iconic destination nestled along California’s central coast. Fewer crowds gather making it the perfect season to explore its amazing natural beauty, abundant sea life and lush vineyards and parks. No trip to Monterey County is complete without a stop at one of the area’s stunning beaches, like Del Monte Beach or the pet-friendly Carmel Beach. Find flights

Santa Rosa, CA Well placed for exploring what the wine country has to offer (300+ wineries to choose from) there are loads of things to do in Santa Rosa—wild things even—like go on safari in the North Bay where you can spot herds of wildebeest, romping rhinos, and flailing flamingos at Safari West. Book now San Luis Obispo, CA No trip to San Luis Obispo is complete without checking out local farm stands, street food & live music downtown. Farmhouse Corner Market captures a little piece of SLO all in one stop: from its tasty ice cream and restaurant menu to its playful decor, plants and artisan goods for sale—slo-w down, stop by & enjoy! Find flights Walla Walla, WA Located in the southeastern portion of Washington state, it is a fantastic destination to sip and savor delicious food and wine. Consider taking a bike ride along the 130-mile-long Columbia Plateau Trail State Park or hiking nearby in the beautiful Blue Mountains. There’s something for everyone! Book now

Jackson Hole, WY Set in the National Forest and surrounded by Grand Teton National Park, you’re bound for the perfect nature getaway in Jackson Hole. This lovely Midwestern town serves as the backdrop for outdoor adventures such as skiing, hiking, climbing, golfing and so much more. Find flights

Austin, TX Whether you’re ready to rock at a music festival or tap into your best fall-self, autumn in Austin is prime time for patio sitting, pumpkin picking (like @agirlfromtx at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm) or enjoy a nostalgic drive-in movie and join in the football frenzy fun (burnt orange is an every-kind-of-season color around here). Book now

Kelowna, BC Pack your passport! You don’t want to miss these spectacular views! Every fall, high above Kelowna, the alpine larch trees put on a spectacular golden show. Hikers or cyclists can go over 18 wooden trestles and through two caves on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail as it curves around Myra Canyon high above the city. You’ll also be treated to views of Okanagan Lake. A must-see! Find flights Salt Lake City, UT Fall foliage is beautiful but the most pristine, otherworldly landscape exists (year-round) about an hour and half west of Salt Lake City. The Bonneville Salt Flats is blindingly white as far as the eye can see, covering about 46 square miles in total. Ski towns like Sundance and Park City are also just a short scenic drive away from SLC, havens for discovery and inspiration in nature. Book now Albuquerque, NM A crisp autumn breeze offers the perfect backdrop for Albuquerque’s world-famous hot air balloon festival (Oct 1-9). You can also spend the day visiting shooting locations for both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul or meander through historic districts: Nob Hill and Old Town. Taking the tramway up the Sandia Mountains will not disappoint those looking for fall foliage. Find flights

San Francisco, CA Fall is a golden time of year in SFO. Cozy crisp evenings, clear nights and warm temps during the day make up the perfect combo to go exploring! Don’t miss plane spotting the Blue Angels during Fleet Week Oct. 3-11. Plus, enjoy a nice 1.5-mile walk, run, bike, roller skate or skateboard sesh along JFK Drive, now permanently free from cars. Book now

Find more places to fly this season on alaskaair.com.