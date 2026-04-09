Update on bag fees

Due to ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment, Alaska Airlines is increasing its checked baggage fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights. Fees are increasing $5 for the first checked bag and $10 for the second checked bag. The new fees apply to flights booked on or after Friday, April 10, 2026.

Atmos™ Rewards status members and eligible cardholders of an Atmos Rewards Visa or Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard will continue to enjoy their current baggage benefits. There are no changes to our Huaka‘i or Club 49 programs. Huaka‘i benefits remain in place for intra-Hawai‘i travel, and Club 49 benefits remain unchanged for travel to, from and within Alaska.

The updated fees & policies apply to tickets booked on or after April 10, 2026:





