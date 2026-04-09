Update on bag fees

Due to ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment, Alaska Airlines is increasing its checked baggage fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights. Fees are increasing $5 for the first checked bag and $10 for the second checked bag. The new fees apply to flights booked on or after Friday, April 10, 2026.
Atmos™ Rewards status members and eligible cardholders of an Atmos Rewards Visa or Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard will continue to enjoy their current baggage benefits. There are no changes to our Huaka‘i or Club 49 programs. Huaka‘i benefits remain in place for intra-Hawai‘i travel, and Club 49 benefits remain unchanged for travel to, from and within Alaska.
The updated fees & policies apply to tickets booked on or after April 10, 2026:
|Category
|Previous
|New
|First checked bag
|$40
|$45
|Second checked bag
|$45
|$55
|Third-plus checked bag
|$150
|$200
|First Class checked bag allowance
|70 lbs
|70 lbs
|Prepay bag discount
|$5 off online/mobile (four-plus hours to departure)
|No discount
|Oversized bag fee
|$200
|$200
|Oversized & overweight (≤70 lbs)
|$300
|$300
|Oversized & overweight (71–100 lbs)
|$400
|$400
|State of Alaska Club 49 travel
|Three free intrastate and two free to/from Alaska for Club 49
|Three free intrastate and two free to/from Alaska for Club 49
|State of Hawaiʻi travel
|$30 first bag; $40 second
|$30 first bag; $40 second
|State of Hawaiʻi Huakaʻi travel
|One free Neighbor Island for Huaka‘i
|One free Neighbor Island for Huaka‘i
|Tier 1 Elites / oneworld Ruby
|One free bag + companions
|One free bag + companions
|Active-duty military
|Up to five free bags (70 lbs each)
|Up to five free bags (70 lbs each)