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Update on bag fees

By Alaska Airlines
Apr 9, 2026
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Due to ongoing volatility in fuel prices and an uncertain global environment, Alaska Airlines is increasing its checked baggage fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights. Fees are increasing $5 for the first checked bag and $10 for the second checked bag. The new fees apply to flights booked on or after Friday, April 10, 2026.

Atmos™ Rewards status members and eligible cardholders of an Atmos Rewards Visa or Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard will continue to enjoy their current baggage benefits. There are no changes to our Huaka‘i or Club 49 programs. Huaka‘i benefits remain in place for intra-Hawai‘i travel, and Club 49 benefits remain unchanged for travel to, from and within Alaska.

 

The updated fees & policies apply to tickets booked on or after April 10, 2026:



CategoryPreviousNew
First checked bag$40$45
Second checked bag$45$55
Third-plus checked bag$150$200
First Class checked bag allowance70 lbs70 lbs
Prepay bag discount$5 off online/mobile (four-plus hours to departure)No discount
Oversized bag fee$200$200
Oversized & overweight (≤70 lbs)$300$300
Oversized & overweight (71–100 lbs)$400$400
State of Alaska Club 49 travelThree free intrastate and two free to/from Alaska for Club 49Three free intrastate and two free to/from Alaska for Club 49
State of Hawaiʻi travel$30 first bag; $40 second$30 first bag; $40 second
State of Hawaiʻi Huakaʻi travelOne free Neighbor Island for Huaka‘iOne free Neighbor Island for Huaka‘i
Tier 1 Elites / oneworld RubyOne free bag + companionsOne free bag + companions
Active-duty militaryUp to five free bags (70 lbs each)Up to five free bags (70 lbs each)

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