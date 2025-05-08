Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci statement on DOT’s air traffic control action plan

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines applaud the critical and historic plan for investment that Secretary Duffy and the Trump Administration are proposing today to rebuild and modernize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control (ATC) system.

I appreciate the Secretary’s focus on safety, addressing the foundations of our aviation systems across the country, the root causes of our ATC challenges, as well as putting us on a path to optimize and innovate the technology supporting air space management. As an engineer, I know investing in the right systems and technology can transform the efficiency of our industry, which directly translates to a better travel experience for the millions of people flying in the U.S. every day.

We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy, Acting Administrator Rocheleau, Congressional lawmakers, and leaders in Washington, D.C. to advance these investments and usher in the safest and most efficient age of air travel.