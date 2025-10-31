MEDIA ADVISORY: Alaska Airlines provides update on IT systems and path to resiliency 

SEATTLE – Alaska Airlines today announced that it has engaged Accenture, a leading global information technology and management consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive audit of its technology systems as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to build a more resilient, reliable, and guest-centered operation.
Following recent IT challenges, Alaska Air Group President and CEO Ben Minicucci outlined the steps being taken to strengthen the company’s infrastructure and ensure long-term system reliability. The collaboration with Accenture will include a top-to-bottom review of Alaska’s technology environment — assessing standards, processes, and overall system health — with actionable recommendations to be implemented quickly.
Since 2019, Alaska has increased investments in IT infrastructure by nearly 80% — investing in redundant data centers and moving many guest-facing systems to the cloud. This initiative marks a key milestone in Alaska Airlines’ broader path to resiliency, as the company continues to invest in technology that supports operational excellence and a world-class guest experience.
Additionally, Alaska Air Group will provide updated guidance for the fourth quarter in early December, once the full financial impact of the recent IT disruptions is understood.
Alaska Airlines will continue to provide regular updates on its progress as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency.
