Alaska Airlines’ statement on Azure network availability issues

Wednesday, Oct. 29 — 3:50 p.m. Pacific Time

A global outage impacted the Microsoft Azure platform today where several Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines services are hosted, causing a disruption to key systems, including our websites.

Our teams worked quickly to stand up our backup infrastructure to allow our guests to book and check-in for their flights online while minimizing operational disruptions.

We are bringing impacted systems back online this afternoon, with other services set to resume once Microsoft resolves the issue from its end.

We apologize for any inconvenience that our guests might have experienced today and appreciate their patience as we navigated this issue.