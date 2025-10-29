Alaska Airlines’ statement on Azure network availability issues

Wednesday, Oct. 29 — 3:50 p.m. Pacific Time
A global outage impacted the Microsoft Azure platform today where several Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines services are hosted, causing a disruption to key systems, including our websites.
Our teams worked quickly to stand up our backup infrastructure to allow our guests to book and check-in for their flights online while minimizing operational disruptions.
We are bringing impacted systems back online this afternoon, with other services set to resume once Microsoft resolves the issue from its end.
We apologize for any inconvenience that our guests might have experienced today and appreciate their patience as we navigated this issue.
Wednesday, Oct. 29 — 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time
Due to a global outage impacting the Microsoft Azure platform where several Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines services are hosted, we are currently experiencing a disruption to key systems, including our websites.
For our guests who are unable to check-in online due to the Microsoft Azure outage, please see an agent at the airport for a boarding pass, and allow for some extra time in the lobby.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we navigate this issue.