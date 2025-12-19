Official Sweepstakes Rules – #FlyAlaskatoDisneyland Sweepstakes

CONTEST PRIZE

Prizes:

1 prize will be awarded.

Prize winner will receive one (1) vacation package (each a “Vacation Package”) to the Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, California (the “Resort”) as outlined below. Subject to Air Travel Restrictions as set forth in the Official Rules.

Round-trip air travel for Winner (“Winner”) and up to one (1) guests (each a “Guest”; and together with the winner, the “Group”) on Alaska Airlines from/to the closest major U.S. airport to Winner’s residence served by Alaska Airlines (“Departure Airport”) and a Southern California area airport (“Arrival Airport”) (subject to air travel restrictions set forth below) provided, however, if Winner resides within 250 miles of the Resort, air travel will not be provided; and four (4) 1-Day Park Hopper Disneyland® Resort tickets for the Group good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park (subject to restrictions). Travel for the Vacation Package awarded by Sponsor must be booked by December 1, 2026. If Winner cannot travel prior to December 31, 2026 (“Expiration”), Winner must forfeit trip.

Group must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport (both as defined above), as chosen by Sponsor. Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions and air travel/flight availability. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless stated otherwise). Certain travel restrictions apply including airline carrier’s regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Promoter is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Theme park tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and included on the theme park tickets. Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for Winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates for important details to know before traveling to the Disneyland® Resort. Winner must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by Winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Sponsor, which may be withheld for any reason. Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation from/to Winner’s residence to/from Departure Airport, transportation to/from the Resort if Winner lives within two hundred fifty miles of the Resort, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein. All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by Winner will be forfeited. Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor. The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable. The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets or travel vouchers will not be replaced. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Disneyland® Resort. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change. The winner and his/her Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Disneyland® Resort leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $ 3,600. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the Vacation Package will not be awarded.

TRAVEL TIMES ARE AT THE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR. Any Winner unable to travel on the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant.

Winner and their Guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winner and Guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued Driver’s License, US passport, etc.).

Restrictions: Atmos™ Rewards points cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older or winner must be the parent/legal guardian of a guest under 18 years of age. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of god) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. SPONSOR WILL ISSUE ALL TAX FORMS INCLUDING A 1099 FORM TO THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”