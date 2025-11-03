Official Sweepstakes Rules – Alaska VIP 2026 Stagecoach Experience

CONTEST PRIZE

Prize:

One (1) Grand Prize winner (“Winner”) of: Two (2) roundtrip First Class tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies and (2) 3-day VIP Passes to the 2026 Stagecoach Festival (“Stagecoach”). Stagecoach 3-day VIP Passes are valid the weekend of April 24, 2026 through April 26, 2026 only. If Winner cannot attend the specified Stagecoach weekend (“Expiration”), Winner must forfeit trip.

Air travel is valid between March 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize is $6,200 which includes Alaska airfare and Stagecoach ticketing prizes. The actual value of the Prize Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of each component will not be awarded.

Travel times are at the discretion of the sponsor. Any Winner unable to travel between the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant. Winners and their guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winners and guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued, US passport, etc.).

Morality: Event producer reserves the right to refuse admission to or eject any person, at Event producer’s sole discretion, whose conduct is disorderly, disruptive, or who fails to follow the Event’s rules or directions or whose language is vulgar or abusive.

Festival Code Of Conduct:

The following actions may result in ejection from Stagecoach:

Profanity or other offensive language, whether spoken or appearing on apparel or memorabilia

Intoxication and/or signs of impairment related to excessive alcohol consumption

Bringing prohibited items into festival grounds (venue and/or camping)

Throwing of items or liquids

Taunting, abusive, or disruptive language and obscene or offensive gestures, imagery, or symbolism

Entering the stage or accessing seated/restricted areas at any time without proper passes

Public nudity/indecency, including urinating in public (anywhere other than the proper restroom)

Engaging in sexual behavior in public

Possession/use/sale of illegal drugs

Fighting or other threatening behavior that may harm, endanger, threaten, or bring discomfort to anyone

Damage, destruction, vandalism, or theft of any property

Fraudulently claiming a disability or abuse of Accessibility (ADA) services

Sitting/Standing/Loitering in designated Fire Lanes and Pedestrian walkways

Violation of state or local laws

Festival and Event Management reserves the right to enforce these policies at their discretion. An individual and/or group of individuals participating in the above behavior(s) may be IMMEDIATELY removed from the venue site and Festival Wristband revoked. The vehicle will be removed from the property. Offenders may be arrested. No refund will be issued if ejected.

The winner is prohibited from selling, auctioning, trading or otherwise transferring any Stagecoach tickets and the winner and guest(s) must abide by all Stagecoach and venue rules and regulations. All tickets, passes or related components for Stagecoach are issued subject to the applicable ticket terms and conditions available at the following websites:

https://www.axs.com/about-purchase-agreement_US_v6.html

https://www.aegpresents.com/festival-ticket-terms

Restrictions: Atmos™ Rewards points cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America with the exception of residents of NY and FL who are not eligible. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between Winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the Winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of God) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”