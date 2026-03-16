Official Sweepstakes Rules – Alaska GA 2026 Stagecoach Experience
SPONSOR
Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168
AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES
By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
WHO MAY ENTER
The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States of America who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry; residents of NY and FL are not eligible. Employees of Sponsor Alaska Airlines (“Prize Provider”) and Anschutz Entertainment Group, LLC, AEG Presents LLC, Goldenvoice, LLC, their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
HOW TO ENTER
Sweepstakes Period:
The Sweepstakes Period starts March 16, 2026 at 12 pm Pacific Time (PT) and ends March 23, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be announced by Alaska Airlines’ social media account (Instagram) (@AlaskaAir). Sponsor will post an announcement (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Entry Period.
To Enter:
Eligible participants (each as “Entrant”) must follow the instructions on the Sweepstakes post and use the hashtag #FlyMeToStagecoach and follow @alaskaair and @bootbarn and tag a friend during the Entry Period. Entrant’s social media profile must be public in order to enter. To be eligible, entrant’s comment may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.
If a prospective Entrant is not already a member of Instagram, they may visit Instagram.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes.
Limit one entry per person on Instagram during the entry period. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person on Instagram will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Instagram. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.
Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Instagram to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com with the subject line #FlyMeToStagecoach
The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.
CONTEST PRIZE
Prizes:
One (1) Grand Prize winner (“Winner”) of: Two (2) roundtrip Coach Class tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, two (2) 3-day GA passes to the 2026 Stagecoach Festival (“Stagecoach”), and a one thousand dollar ($1,000.00) Boot Barn gift card. Boot Barn gift card will be sent via email to email address provided by winner at time of entry. Boot Barn gift card may be redeemed in-store or online at bootbarn.com. Stagecoach 3-day GA Passes are valid the weekend of April 24, 2026, through April 26, 2026 only. If Winner cannot attend the specified Stagecoach weekend (“Expiration”), Winner must forfeit trip.
Air travel is valid between March 1, 2026 and December 31, 2026.
The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize is $6,200 which includes Alaska airfare and Stagecoach ticketing prizes. The actual value of the Prize Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of each component will not be awarded.
Travel times are at the discretion of the sponsor. Any Winner unable to travel between the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant. Winners and their guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winners and guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued, US passport, etc.).
Morality: Event producer reserves the right to refuse admission to or eject any person, at Event producer’s sole discretion, whose conduct is disorderly, disruptive, or who fails to follow the Event’s rules or directions or whose language is vulgar or abusive.
Festival Code Of Conduct:
The following actions may result in ejection from Stagecoach:
- Profanity or other offensive language, whether spoken or appearing on apparel or memorabilia
- Intoxication and/or signs of impairment related to excessive alcohol consumption
- Bringing prohibited items into festival grounds (venue and/or camping)
- Throwing of items or liquids
- Taunting, abusive, or disruptive language and obscene or offensive gestures, imagery, or symbolism
- Entering the stage or accessing seated/restricted areas at any time without proper passes
- Public nudity/indecency, including urinating in public (anywhere other than the proper restroom)
- Engaging in sexual behavior in public
- Possession/use/sale of illegal drugs
- Fighting or other threatening behavior that may harm, endanger, threaten, or bring discomfort to anyone
- Damage, destruction, vandalism, or theft of any property
- Fraudulently claiming a disability or abuse of Accessibility (ADA) services
- Sitting/Standing/Loitering in designated Fire Lanes and Pedestrian walkways
- Violation of state or local laws
Festival and Event Management reserves the right to enforce these policies at their discretion. An individual and/or group of individuals participating in the above behavior(s) may be IMMEDIATELY removed from the venue site and Festival Wristband revoked. The vehicle will be removed from the property. Offenders may be arrested. No refund will be issued if ejected.
The winner is prohibited from selling, auctioning, trading or otherwise transferring any Stagecoach tickets and the winner and guest(s) must abide by all Stagecoach and venue rules and regulations. All tickets, passes or related components for Stagecoach are issued subject to the applicable ticket terms and conditions available at the following websites:
https://www.axs.com/about-purchase-agreement_US_v6.html
https://www.aegpresents.com/festival-ticket-terms
Restrictions: Atmos™ Rewards points cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America with the exception of residents of NY and FL who are not eligible. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.
Transportation between Winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the Winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of God) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.
ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”
DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION
Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries received during the sweepstakes period. The drawings will be held on or around 5:00PM (PT) on March 26, 2026 the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be notified via direct message and will be required to respond to the direct message within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. Once email communication is sent to claim prize, Winner will be required to respond to the email communication within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.
Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the sweepstakes period.
No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.
In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.
OTHER TERMS AND CONDITION
Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s and guests’ names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.
Certain restrictions may apply.
Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLOATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIAL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSBILE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY.
By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, Prize Provider, Anschutz Entertainment Group, LLC, AEG Presents LLC, Goldenvoice, LLC and their respective parents, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize and/or participation in any prize-related activity, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.
Notification: Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Team – Alaska Airlines Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.
Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list: Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.
Dispute Resolution: Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any airfare awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.
SPONSOR The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Alaska Airlines, 19300 International Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98188. Sponsor trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the Sponsors. All rights reserved.