Review period under HSR Act expires; Alaska Airlines awaiting next steps with DOT

The time period during which the parties were prohibited from closing under the HSR Act has expired. The government’s review is ongoing. This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines. During the HSR time period, Alaska worked closely with the Hawai‘i Attorney General to reinforce and expand upon our commitments for the future of Hawaiian Airlines and to Hawai‘i consumers. These include plans to maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand and local jobs and continue providing strong service between, to, and from the Islands.

The proposed combination remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) of an interim exemption application. Following that step, we will complete work to close the transaction, and proceed with integrating the two companies, welcoming Hawaiian Airlines guests and employees into Alaska Air Group, and expanding benefits and choice for consumers throughout Hawai‘i, the Asia-Pacific region, continental United States and globally.

Statement from Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D.