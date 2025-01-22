Alaska Airlines rewards employees with extra 6 weeks of pay for remarkable performance in a pivotal year

2024 was a pivotal year for the 23,000 employees of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Just a year ago after flight 1282 which resulted in one third of our mainline Alaska fleet being grounded and our operations severely disrupted, we were uncertain how the rest of the year would unfold. Yet, our teams rose to the challenge – with an unwavering commitment to safety – and restored Alaska Airlines to the safe, reliable operation we’re known and trusted for. We had a plan and faced some significant headwinds, but our team came together and finished the year in one of our strongest positions yet.

And we couldn’t be prouder to cap off the year by investing in our people with the largest payout in the history of our Performance-Based Pay (PBP) program. This year, it’s more than 11%, or roughly 6 weeks of additional pay.