Alaska Airlines rewards employees with extra 6 weeks of pay for remarkable performance in a pivotal year
Summary
Alaska is paying out $327 million in annual Performance Based Pay, the largest payout in the program’s 22-year history.
The payout equates to 6 weeks of additional pay for each employee.
2024 was a pivotal year for the 23,000 employees of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Just a year ago after flight 1282 which resulted in one third of our mainline Alaska fleet being grounded and our operations severely disrupted, we were uncertain how the rest of the year would unfold. Yet, our teams rose to the challenge – with an unwavering commitment to safety – and restored Alaska Airlines to the safe, reliable operation we’re known and trusted for. We had a plan and faced some significant headwinds, but our team came together and finished the year in one of our strongest positions yet.
And we couldn’t be prouder to cap off the year by investing in our people with the largest payout in the history of our Performance-Based Pay (PBP) program. This year, it’s more than 11%, or roughly 6 weeks of additional pay.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our employees for their dedication in helping us deliver another strong year. Their commitment to excellence, care and service sets us apart.”
The PBP program is unique because it aligns all employees with the same goals – beyond a simple profit-sharing program. In addition to profit metrics, we work as one team toward goals around safety, fuel efficiency, and guest experience.
The PBP payout is in addition to the approximately $22.7 million in 2024 operational bonuses that employees earned for achieving quarterly on-time and safety goals. The combined quarterly and annual 2024 payouts paid to employees totals nearly $350 million.
Poised for another transformative year
Just six weeks ago, we unveiled Alaska Accelerate – our plan to drive scale, relevance and loyalty by connecting our guests to the world through remarkable travel experiences rooted in safety, care and performance.
2024 was a defining year for our company’s future. The most significant and foundational piece of that path forward was combining with Hawaiian Airlines in September. We’re thrilled to have the integration of the two airlines underway and roll out new benefits for guests throughout the year.
As exciting changes continue, you can count on our award-winning employees to care for you on your travels.
Join this industry-leading team
We’re hiring, and there’s never been a more exciting time to join our team. Find open opportunities at careers.alaskaair.com.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
