Saluting Service: Veteran Bridges Military Experience and Aviation Excellence at Alaska Airlines

This Veterans Day, we honor and express gratitude for those who have served our country and those who have served in the military forces of any nation. Their dedication and sacrifice safeguard our freedoms and strengthen our communities. At Alaska Airlines, we are proud to have Veterans on our team who bring leadership, resilience, and unique perspectives to our operations.

One such individual is Ken C., a Special Operations combat veteran and safety and standards manager. Ken’s journey from military service to aviation reflects his dedication to service beyond the battlefield.