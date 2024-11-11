Saluting Service: Veteran Bridges Military Experience and Aviation Excellence at Alaska Airlines
Ken C., a Special Operations combat veteran and safety and standards manager at Alaska Airlines, shares in the video and story below how his dedication to service extends beyond the battlefield and how his military experience seamlessly translates into his aviation career.
This Veterans Day, we honor and express gratitude for those who have served our country and those who have served in the military forces of any nation. Their dedication and sacrifice safeguard our freedoms and strengthen our communities. At Alaska Airlines, we are proud to have Veterans on our team who bring leadership, resilience, and unique perspectives to our operations.
One such individual is Ken C., a Special Operations combat veteran and safety and standards manager. Ken’s journey from military service to aviation reflects his dedication to service beyond the battlefield.
“That journey out of uniform is very challenging,” he said. “If I can make that journey easier for others, that’s really rewarding.”
Video by Karina Matias
A Voice for the Military
Ken supports fellow veterans through his role on Alaska’s Military, Veterans, and Allies Business Resource Group (BRG), helping job seekers, building connections and advocating for Veterans. He’s also involved in programs like Honor Flight and the Fallen Soldier Program, which honor and assist veterans and their families.
“I get to be an advocate, bring the military voice to the business, and expose people to a community they might not know.”
At Alaska Air Group, we are committed to supporting our Veteran colleagues and active-duty military members, who make up more than 7% of our workforce. We are grateful for their service and the sacrifices made by them and their families. Ken’s story reflects the strength of our community and the power of shared service. We take our responsibility to care for military guests seriously, ensuring their needs are a priority on every flight.
“I Am A Special Operations Combat Veteran”
This Veteran’s Day, we’re honored to share Ken’s story. We deeply appreciate the service and sacrifices made by active ]duty military and veterans, along with their families. We are proud that Ken’s service inspired his career path and grateful for his dedication to championing fellow veterans and amplifying their voices within the airline industry.
Our “I Am…” Campaign kicked off in January to celebrate Heritage Months and the diversity of our employees. Keep an eye out for the “I Am…” logo throughout the year to read their inspiring stories.
Honoring Those Who Serve:
Special military fares:
We offer special military fares to active duty military and their dependents in some markets. These fares apply to service members traveling on an official excused absence, and those discharged from active duty military service in any one of the US military agencies.
Priority boarding:
When it’s time to fly, listen closely to the announcements at the gate. Our gate agent will offer active members of the military the opportunity to board the flight early. Stow your bags before most guests and settle into your seat to relax.
Check 5 bags for free:
For active duty US military personnel, and military dependents with travel orders, we’ll check your first 5 bags for free.
Save on inflight purchases:
Members of the military and their families get a 15% discount on food purchased during a flight with us. Just show your military ID to our flight attendant, and then prepare to snack.
Lounge access:
Alaska Lounge Day Passes are complimentary for U.S. military personnel traveling on official government-sponsored travel booked through SATO and ticketed to fly on an Alaska flight departing within 3 hours. All other active duty military personnel with a valid Military ID, traveling on a paid or award ticket, may purchase a day pass at the discounted rate of $30 when traveling on Alaska. Available in all Alaska Lounge locations, subject to space availability. A valid Military ID must be presented.
Receive a WeSalute discount:
We offer a discount on our flights for members of WeSalute. If you’re already a member, sign into your WeSalute to redeem your discount. If you’re not yet a member, enroll today to start saving on Alaska Airlines flights.
Fly with four-legged friends:
Trained service animals travel for free with proper documentation. Plus, we offer active military members and their dependents a pet shipping discount on Alaska Air Cargo.
