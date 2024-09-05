3-year-old throws Alaska Airlines-themed birthday party

As an airline, we’re all about making connections—not just between places, but with the remarkable people who fly with us. One young traveler, Matteo, holds a special place in our hearts. His passion for aviation truly took flight on his 3rd birthday, when his family celebrated with a memorable Alaska Airlines-themed party.

It’s not every day we get to share in such a special moment, and we’re thrilled to have been part of it. Moments like these remind us of the joy and inspiration aviation can bring, especially to our youngest travelers.