3-year-old throws Alaska Airlines-themed birthday party
Summary
As an airline, we’re all about making connections—not just between places, but with the remarkable people who fly with us. One young traveler, Matteo, holds a special place in our hearts. His passion for aviation truly took flight on his 3rd birthday, when his family celebrated with a memorable Alaska Airlines-themed party.
It’s not every day we get to share in such a special moment, and we’re thrilled to have been part of it. Moments like these remind us of the joy and inspiration aviation can bring, especially to our youngest travelers.
Memorable moments with Alaska
Matteo has been flying with us since he was a baby—19 flights so far and counting! His 20th flight is just around the corner to Maui in October.
One of his family’s favorite travel memories happened earlier this year on a flight back from San Diego. The flight crew went above and beyond to make his travel dreams come true.
“The pilots made the experience unforgettable by inviting Matteo to visit the flight deck. They took the time to explain different parts of the airplane, using his toy airplane as a teaching tool. It was a heartwarming interaction that made our trip special. I only wish I could remember their names to personally thank them for making Matteo’s day!”
– Kaitlyn
Matteo’s Mom
A love for aviation runs in the family
Matteo’s great grandfather was a Naval aviator who served during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Although Matteo never had the chance to meet him, it’s clear a love for aviation has naturally carried through the generations.
Matteo’s fascination with aviation blossomed early—at just one year old, in fact!
“An Alaska Airlines airplane was one of his first favorite toys, which he received on a trip to Charleston, South Carolina,” Kaitlyn said. “Matteo also enjoys watching YouTube videos of Alaska Airlines livery paintings and airplanes flying.”
Happy Birthday, Matteo 🎈
At Alaska Airlines, we’re honored to be a part of Matteo’s journey and his growing love for aviation. We can’t wait to see where his passion for flying takes him next!
May the skies always be bright, and may your love for aviation continue to soar. ✈️
