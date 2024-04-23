Travel Math: How your spending habits actually earn you travel perks 

First, there was the TikTok™ trend, ‘girl math.’ Then, we saw ‘boy math’ take off. Even dogs got in on the equation! Now, we give you: travel math. It’s a playful concept that’s grounded in the very latest consumer insights where “the math” justifies the purchase, all for the sake of indulging in a little treat.

We know travelers are using credit card rewards and miles to book their travel and to stretch their dollars, especially Gen Z and Millennials. So, next time you want to book that flight or buy that pair of shoes with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card, we say go for it. Because you’ll earn valuable miles. And of course—travel math.

Do you want to hit Alaska’s elite status even faster?

Get the boots.

✨ New this year: A faster way to earn status through your Alaska Airlines credit card. Throughout 2024, for every $10,000 you spend on purchases, you’ll automatically earn 4,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) (up to 20,000 EQMs total).* Learn more.

With elite status, you get a range of benefits designed to enhance your travel experience. Elite perks include: Priority boarding

Complimentary upgrades to First Class or Premium Class when available

Waived fees for checked baggage

Bonus miles on flights

Access to priority check-in and security lines

Dedicated customer service support

Learn more!

The specific benefits you receive depend on your elite status level within our Mileage Plan program (tiers include MVP, MVP Gold and MVP Gold 75K).

Buy surf gear to earn miles for your Maui trip.

Rack up miles every time you make a purchase with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card—it’s that easy!

With the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card, your purchases = miles: 3 miles for every dollar spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases (flights, inflight purchases, Lounge).

2 miles for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, local transit (including ride share), cable, and select streaming services purchases.

1 mile per dollar spent on all other purchases.

You’ll also earn Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ every year after qualifying purchases.* This popular benefit allows a cardholder to bring a companion on a round-trip domestic flight for $99 (plus taxes and fees).

Buy the bag, check it for free as a cardholder.

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card grants you a first checked bag free for you and up to 6 guests on your reservation paid for with your card.

Plus, cardholders can get priority boarding in Group C (even with a Saver fare) on Alaska flights when you pay for your flight with your card.

*Earn 4,000 elite-qualifying miles (maximum of 20,000) that count toward elite status qualification if you make any combination of purchase transactions totaling at least $10,000 (exclusive of any fees, such as the annual fee) that post to eligible Alaska Airlines Visa consumer and business cards from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024. Returns, credits and adjustments to this card will be deducted from purchases, even if this card was not the original payment method. Cash Advances and Balance Transfers are not considered purchases and do not apply for purposes of this offer. If a cardholder has multiple Alaska Airlines Visa consumer and business credit card accounts linked to one Mileage Plan account, purchases made with those cards can be combined to reach the $10,000 spend requirement. One individual can only earn a maximum of 20,000 elite-qualifying miles via this campaign, even if they hold multiple Alaska Airlines Visa cards. Allow 8-12 weeks from qualifying for the elite qualifying miles to be posted to your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan. To qualify for this offer, your credit card account must be open with active charging privileges. Bank of America is not responsible for fulfillment of this elite qualifying miles offer and posting of miles directly to your Alaska Mileage Plan account. Elite qualifying miles will not appear on your credit card statement. Elite-qualifying miles count toward elite status qualification only for calendar year 2025, are non-redeemable and cannot be used toward award travel. ** $99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23 after making at least $6,000 in purchases within the anniversary year. Terms and conditions apply.