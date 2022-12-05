The perfect gift guide for the traveler in your life

Whether you’re spending the holidays at home this year in your favorite holiday sweater or flying Alaska to somewhere special, we have gift ideas for the travel lover in your life! Give the gift of travel this year, along with some of the most unique airline swag available online or at our company store, located in SeaTac, Wash.

Note: For delivery before the holidays, please place your order by December 14.

Give the gift of travel. This holiday season we’re inviting our guests to give the gift of travel! We are donating 1 million miles to our CARE Miles program, a unique and meaningful way Mileage Plan members can support important charitable organizations. You can also share miles with someone to help them reach their next award level or top off your own. Gift certificates are also a great gift idea for the traveler in your life! Donate Miles Book a Trip Send Gift Certificate Up your travel game with Flight Pass. With a Flight Pass subscription, you’ll choose your own frequent flights every month to great destinations within California, between California and Nevada, and between California and Arizona. Subscribers lock in a price for 12 months worth of travel, below standard airfare rates.* With a fixed per-month price, you don’t have to worry about fares increasing, and planning/budgeting travel becomes a breeze. Plus, flying Alaska means you always land amazing care in the air. Subscribe to Flight Pass

Sport our favorite hometown hockey team. Kraken T-Shirt Kraken scarf and hat in-store only.

Brighten your day with Glassybaby candle holders. Midnight Blue Light Blue White Multi-color glassy baby in-store only.

Cozy up with some of our favorites. Socks Holiday stocking in-store only.

Pack up in style. Black Backpack All Bags Grey backpack/insulated cooler on the left is in-store only.