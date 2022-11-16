Alaska Airlines’ new holiday-themed plane is all about giving the gift of travel

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Photos by Molly Smith.

This holiday season we’re inviting our guests to give the gift of travel! We are donating 1 million miles to our CARE Miles program, a unique and meaningful way Mileage Plan members can support important causes.

Traveling is truly the best gift, and this year, our holiday-inspired plane embraces the reason for the season: giving.

In honor of the season and our festive new aircraft, we’re donating 1 million miles to our CARE Miles program! This program offers Mileage Plan™ members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes. Learn more below.

WANT TO GIVE THE GIFT OF TRAVEL?

DONATE MILES. Sign into your Mileage Plan account. Select the “Donate Miles” link and choose a charity/organization. Donate miles

UP YOUR GIFT GAME. Alaska gift certificates can be emailed or printed—plus, they never expire! Send someone travel

TREAT YOURSELF. You deserve to go somewhere special this holiday or afterwards! Book now

DONATE MILES TO GREAT CAUSES:

So far this year, our airline and Mileage Plan members have donated 39 million miles to charities such as American Red Cross, Angel Flight West, the Honor Flight Network, Make-A-Wish, Seattle Children’s Hospital and UNCF.

Miles donated to our CARE Miles program help charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests and achievement of the organization’s mission. Here is a list of important causes you can support with miles:

Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool Contributions to the Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool will be used to support charities involved with disaster relief efforts and for transportation of medical staff and volunteers. Alaska Airlines Miles for Youth Alaska Airlines believes all young people should have an opportunity for future success. The Alaska Airlines Miles for Youth provides miles to nonprofits who support young people to reach their full potential.

Angel Flight West Angel Flight West provides patient transportation for those needing medical treatment in another city and who otherwise would not be able to afford the cost of getting there. Dream Foundation Dream Foundation is the first and largest national organization whose mission is the granting of dreams to adults, over the age of 18, who are suffering life-limiting illnesses. Donated miles are used to reunite families, bring loved ones together or to create lasting memories with one last family trip. Learn more.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Foundation Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is an independent, nonprofit biomedical-research institution and is one of 39 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers nationwide. Learn more. Fisher House Foundation Fisher House Foundation™ administers the Hero Miles program to provide transportation to wounded, injured, and ill military members and their loved ones. By bringing patient and family together, whether at a hospital bedside or an approved occasion, the donation of travel rewards directly promotes the continued healing process of our military heroes.

Make-A-Wish Grants wishes to children with serious illnesses or injuries. When Make-A-Wish® volunteers ask a child for his or her favorite wish, very often the response begins with “I wish to go to…”. Medical Teams International Medical Teams International is a disaster relief organization that provides much needed medical staff and equipment/supplies to areas stricken throughout the world.

National Forest Foundation Engages America in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. NFF programs—with a strong presence in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest—utilize collaborative conservation to restore our forests, watersheds, wildlife habitat, and recreation resources. The Nature Conservancy The leading conservation organization working around the world to protect ecologically important lands and waters for nature and people.

Seattle Children’s Hospital Seattle Children’s Hospital is nationally ranked and provides superior patient care, advance treatments through pediatric research and serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center in Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho- the largest region of any children’s hospital in the country. UNCF UNCF’s mission is to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates and to ensure that our network of member institutions is a respected model of best practice in moving students to and through college.

The Honor Flight Network We’ve added a new cause to CARE Miles! You can now donate your miles to support the Honor Flight Network’s Lone Eagle Program. Learn more in the description below. While we get our system updated to accept automatic donations, you can donate to Lone Eagle Honor Flight by emailing us from the email address associated with your Mileage Plan account.

Please note: A minimum of 1,000 miles is required to donate to Alaska Airlines CARE Miles Program, and donations can be made in increments of 1,000 miles.

