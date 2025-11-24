Statement on Olympic Pipeline impacts

November 24, 2025 – 12:30 p.m. PT

We continue to minimize the impacts of the Olympic Pipeline fuel leak. We do not expect disruption to our operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport through the Thanksgiving travel week.

To ensure our scheduled service is maintained, we have implemented strategies to manage our fuel:

Tankering fuel on inbound flights to Seattle – including the ability to roundtrip fuel from the departure city, reducing the amount of fuel needed from SEA; Maintaining and expanding trucking operations to bring in additional fuel supply; Adding a fuel stop to roughly a dozen flights per day. A fuel stop allows a flight to depart Seattle with limited fuel, land at an airport along the flight’s route to on board additional fuel and then continue onto the destination airport – without passengers deplaning. The dozen flights selected for a fuel stop change daily but are focused on transcontinental routes (such as SEA-JFK) and flights to the Hawaiian Islands. Similarly, the fuel stop locations change daily. We sincerely apologize to the guests whose flights are impacted.

We have not canceled any flights due to fuel supply issues because of our ability to manage fuel using these strategies. We remain in close communication with Olympic Pipeline, refineries and our airport partners, and will communicate if we begin to see operational impacts.