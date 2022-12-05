Reasons why Alaska Airlines is taking the ‘ugly’ out of holiday sweaters 

It’s that time of year again to look fly at every festive soiree with Alaska’s holiday sweater!

Fashion expert Tan France calls holiday sweaters “a win-win.” He insists they’re acceptable enough to transition from a daytime look to an after-hour happy hour event without drawing too much attention.

Here are some other reasons why we think ‘ugly’ sweaters should no longer get that wrap:

It’s giving ‘born to stand out.’

“You become pretty hard to miss when you have a sweater with such a great color scheme and all the retro vibes to go with it,” says Denise, a first officer for Alaska based in Seattle. “When choosing the perfect sweater, pick one with a motive that inspires or represents you. Just have fun with it!”

Even if you’re on mute, at least your outfit pops on camera.

Exhibit A:

Call it “festive” or “vintage” what matters most is how it makes you feel.

What I love about the sweater is how bright and comfortable it is. The style, designs and color just put you in the holiday spirit,” says Darren, one of our line aircraft technician trainers in San Francisco.

They’re soft, cozy and easy to pack.

“Alaska’s 2022 holiday sweater is a swanky design blending fashion and holiday fun. Roll your sweater loosely in tissue paper and tuck in a candy cane or two,” says Matthew, an Alaska flight attendant in San Diego. “To find the best one, look no further than the 2022 Alaska Holiday sweater. Perfect for everyone on your list. Pro tip: purchase one size larger for extra comfort.”

It goes great with a French tuck.

Holiday sweaters have become a style all on its own. It’s a great way to block out the winter blues and add some fun and flare at any age,” says France.

They never go out of style.

Snag this year’s Alaska Airlines sweater & perfect gifts for the travel lover in your life

This year’s festive threads should make you feel extra cozy as temperatures drop. Our design is a throwback to a classic and features Alaska’s signature snow planes and other festive décor. You can purchase Alaska’s holiday sweater and other unique airline swag online or at our company store, located in SeaTac, Wash.

Perfect gifts this holiday season