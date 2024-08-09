How AI is helping Alaska Airlines plan better flight routes and lower emissions 

Planning a trip can be complex with so many factors to think about, such as weather, routes, timing and efficiency. Here at Alaska, we sift through tons of data to make sure every flight is safe and efficient. As part of the ongoing journey to innovate and ensure a great travel experience for our guests, we’ve renewed our partnership with Air Space Intelligence (ASI). They use artificial intelligence to optimize flight paths and cut down on emissions via their Flyways AI Platform.

ASI’s Flyways AI Platform utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data, including weather patterns, winds, turbulence, airspace constraints and air traffic volume. Flyways AI then generates optimized route recommendations for dispatchers and pilots that are safe, ATC compliant, minimize fuel consumption, reduce flight time and avoid potentially congested airspace. Additionally, the Flyways Dispatch application offers real-time insights and decision-making support to our dispatchers, empowering them to proactively manage flights and respond to events before they have the potential to impact flights.

Being a dispatcher requires attention to detail, problem-solving skills, and quick thinking. Our incredible dispatchers are responsible for planning and monitoring every flight, ensuring the safety and comfort of our guests and crew. It can be challenging to deal with unpredictable factors like weather, traffic, and timing, but we always strive to find the best solutions,” said Captain Bret Peyton, managing director of network operations control, Alaska Airline. “That’s why we are grateful to have Flyways AI to help us optimize our routes, save fuel, and reduce carbon emissions. Flyways AI gives us more confidence and flexibility in our decisions and allows us to focus on delivering excellent service to our guests.”

For the last four years, we have utilized the Flyways AI platform and the Dispatch application in our Network Operations Center to optimize flight routes, reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, as well as improve on-time arrivals. On average Flyways AI has presented optimization opportunities for 55 percent of Alaska’s flights and delivered three to five percent fuel savings and emissions reductions for flights longer than four hours. Specifically last year, optimized routes using Flyways saved over 1.2 million gallons of fuel, equivalent to 11,958 megatons of CO2 emissions. The savings Flyways delivers helps us work toward our near-term goal of being the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline by 2025, and long-term goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

We are excited to continue working with ASI to expand the use of Flyways AI across our network and explore new ways to leverage AI to enhance our operations and service. We believe that Flyways is a game-changer for the aviation industry and a win-win for our guests, our employees and our planet.