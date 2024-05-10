Honoring those who serve: Alaska Airlines salutes members of the U.S. military & their families

At Alaska, we are so very grateful for the service of active duty military and veterans and appreciate the personal sacrifices they and their families make for us all. We take seriously our responsibility to care for our military guests, and we prioritize it with every flight.

Here are some of the ways we show our care – from booking to landing and everything in between.

Special military fares We offer special military fares to active duty military and their dependents in some markets. These fares apply to service members traveling on an official excused absence, and those discharged from active duty military service in any one of the US military agencies. Learn more

Priority boarding When it’s time to fly, listen closely to the announcements at the gate. Our gate agent will offer active members of the military the opportunity to board the flight early. Stow your bags before most guests and settle into your seat to relax. Our Boarding Process

Check 5 bags for free For active duty US military personnel, and military dependents with travel orders, we’ll check your first 5 bags for free. Learn more

Save on inflight purchases Members of the military and their families get a 15% discount on food purchased during a flight with us. Just show your military ID to our flight attendant, and then prepare to snack. Browse our inflight food menu

Lounge access Alaska Lounge Day Passes are complimentary for U.S. military personnel traveling on official government-sponsored travel booked through SATO and ticketed to fly on an Alaska flight departing within 3 hours. All other active duty military personnel with a valid Military ID, traveling on a paid or award ticket, may purchase a day pass at the discounted rate of $30 when traveling on Alaska. Available in all Alaska Lounge locations, subject to space availability. A valid Military ID must be presented. Learn about day passes

Receive a WeSalute discount We offer a discount on our flights for members of WeSalute. If you’re already a member, sign into your VetRewards to redeem your discount. If you’re not yet a member, enroll today to start saving on Alaska Airlines flights. Learn more

Fly with four-legged friends Trained service animals travel for free with proper documentation. Plus, we offer active military members and their dependents a pet shipping discount on Alaska Air Cargo. Learn more.

We’ve got your back.

No matter what direction life takes you after your service, we’ll continue looking for ways to support you and your families, and to show you that we’re grateful for all you’ve done.

Thank you, heroes. We are fortunate to work with the Honor Flight Network to provide complimentary travel and reduced fares for veterans on specially planned tours of Washington D.C., to honor them for their military service. Since 2012, we have flown nearly 5,000 veterans to the D.C. Area on over 100 Honor Flights.

Alaska Airlines aircraft technicians created and implemented the “Fallen Soldier Program” in 2011. This process ensures that military protocols are followed when handling the remains of fallen servicemen and women being flown to their final resting place on Alaska Airlines. Watch video Honoring the fallen and their families. The conversations and dedication of a thoughtful group of employees was the catalyst for the creation of the Alaska Airlines Fallen Soldier program, which allows us to pay proper tribute to soldiers on the way home to their final resting places. Learn more about the program Alaska Airlines 14th Fallen Hero Cart arrives at San Antonio Airport

In 2019, Horizon Air unveiled its E175 aircraft sporting the “Honoring Those Who Serve” livery, which pays tribute to U.S. military members, veterans, fallen soldiers and their families. See all our commemorative aircraft. Our largest (& hardest) tributes to service members. Between Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, our combined fleet has three special aircraft to honor those who serve. The designs—adorned on two Alaska Boeing aircraft and a Horizon E175—feature an Alaska Airlines Salutes medallion and a fallen soldier badge, with the Battlefield Cross to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The planes also feature five rings surrounding the engines, representative of the five branches of the United States military, and American flag winglets. Our fallen hero carts now include the six branches of the military—The Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard—and our aircraft will reflect that in the future.

Donating miles goes a long way. We’ve made it simple for our guests to donate extra Mileage Plan miles to the Hero Miles program, to help injured service members and their families to stay connected during treatment. The Honor Flight Network’s Lone Eagle Program is our newest member of our CARE Miles program, ensuring that all veterans, regardless of their geographic location in the U.S., are able to participate in an Honor Flight trip. The Lone Eagle Hub honors veterans of all service eras, but gives priority to those who served during WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam Era and the time periods between these conflicts. Since 2008, Alaska Airlines has donated more than 90 million hero miles to support these initiatives. Donate miles

Pilots, aircraft technicians, flight attendants – employees throughout Alaska and Horizon – balance full-time work schedules with service in the military reserves and National Guard. Read full story: Balancing work and duty: Stories from those at Alaska who serve in the military reserves Thinking about your next career? We’d love to help you join our team. Alaska has a long history of recruiting military talent. We work with groups like Camo2Commerce to learn how to help service members and their spouses use their military training and experience in civilian positions.

Our Business Resource Group – Military, Veterans and Allies (MVA) – supports current and future military and veteran employees with career development, promotes education and awareness, and provides networking opportunities. Explore the possibilities

It’s our pleasure. We are honored that employee-led efforts like those above, along with tributes from individual employees and our company’s work, have been recognized with the Employer Support Freedom Award from the Department of Defense. Serving and supporting service members and veterans is a privilege, and we are committed to continuing our efforts in any way we can.

Thank you, again to all service members, past and present.