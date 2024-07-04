Alaska Airlines honors US military with newest aircraft and Fallen Soldier Cart 

As the nation comes together to celebrate Independence Day, we’re proud to introduce two new tributes to the brave service members who protect our country: our fourth “Honoring Those Who Serve” aircraft and 16th Fallen Soldier Cart.

The Fourth of July is a time to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and to recognize the sacrifices made by military members. At Alaska, we are dedicated to honoring these heroes and their families in meaningful ways. We take seriously our responsibility to care for our military guests, and we prioritize it with every flight.

Honoring Those Who Serve Aircraft

In partnership with Boeing, we are proud to unveil our specially designed “Honoring Those Who Serve” aircraft. The design, which is almost identical to three of our other jets, features a new patriotic paint scheme with symbolic imagery representing all six branches of the US Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force.

From its star-spangled design to the heartfelt message emblazoned on its side, this aircraft is a flying tribute to the courage and dedication of those who serve today, and those who served in the past.

Every time this aircraft takes to the skies, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by US military personnel. We hope our guests, employees and aviation enthusiasts alike will feel a sense of pride and appreciation when they see this aircraft in the air and on the tarmac.

Fallen Soldier Cart

In addition to our new aircraft, we recently delivered our 16th Fallen Soldier Cart to Nashville International Airport (BNA) on June 26. These dedicated carts, designed and crafted by Alaska’s Maintenance and Engineering department, are a solemn and respectful symbol that transports the remains of fallen service members, ensuring they are treated with the utmost dignity and respect.

Alaska has dedicated this special cart to BNA for shared use among all airlines, as a gesture of respect and remembrance. The cart, in its first mission, transported the cremated remains of US Navy Vietnam veteran, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, Roy Campbell.

Alaska maintenance & engineering employees drove eight days, across 10 states and 2,632 miles to deliver a Fallen Soldier Cart to Nashville on June 26, where it will serve to honor military heroes at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

In 2011, the Fallen Soldier Program was created to ensure military protocols are followed when handling the remains of fallen service members being flown to their final resting place on Alaska Airlines. The cart plays a pivotal role during the dignified ceremonies of loading and unloading the remains of fallen soldiers onto aircraft.

This cart begins its most important duty today—doing what is on the side of our beautiful liveries—honoring those who serve, transporting our fallen heroes home to their final resting place with honor and dignity,” said Carlos Zendejas, Horizon VP of flight operations and Air Force veteran attending the delivery service. “Our hope is that this cart will also bring comfort to the family, friends and loved ones during that very difficult time.”

Adorned with the American flag, the insignia of the six military branches, and a plaque honoring the fallen, our carts are a powerful tribute to those who have served our country.

Alaska has Fallen Soldier Carts at the following airports: Anchorage, Dallas Fort-Worth, Fairbanks, Honolulu, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Spokane, Washington Reagan.

This Fourth of July, as fireworks light up the sky and people gather to celebrate, we invite you to join us in paying tribute to our military heroes. At Alaska, we believe it is our duty to honor those who serve and are committed to doing so with the respect and gratitude they deserve. Learn more