Give the gift of travel this #GivingTuesday to help veterans, children and great causes take flight

Thanks to Alaska Airlines CARE Miles program and the Honor Flight Network, 28 Hawaii veterans recently flew to Washington D.C. — some for the very first time to visit memorials and landmarks. Learn how you can give the gift of travel this holiday season below! Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Under clear blue November skies in Washington, D.C., Korean War veteran Charles Amor of Oahu was overcome with pride watching the honor guard’s careful precision at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. At the Korean War Veterans Memorial, he paused to remember those he knew killed in “The Forgotten War.” And as he and fellow veterans from Hawaii placed fresh orchid lei at memorials throughout the capital, he felt enormous gratitude for being there among them.

Charles Amor (middle) / Photo courtesy of the Honor Flight Network

Amor joined 27 other veterans of three wars — World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War — and their caregivers to fly on Alaska Airlines for the inaugural Honor Flight from Honolulu. The Honor Flight Network pays tribute to veterans around the country by providing trips to Washington, D.C. For many, it’s their first opportunity to see the monuments built to honor their service.

Photo courtesy of the Honor Flight Network

Throughout the weeklong journey, Amor marveled at the care shown for the group — from the warm sendoff with a traditional Hawaiian blessing to the friendliness of the Alaska flight crew and the Honor Flight volunteers who kept them comfortable and safe along the way to the Hawaiian music and hula that welcomed them home on Veterans Day.

‘It was all so unselfish, and they just accepted us and treated us with dignity and equality regardless of our previous military rank,” Amor said. “It reinforced my allegiance to our great country.”

This was a very special privilege for us to take veterans from Hawaii to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials that are dedicated to them,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci, who joined Hawaii Gov. David Ige and an applauding crowd to welcome the veterans home. “This is one small way for us to thank them.”

Jean Carlon, an Alaska Airlines marketing operations specialist and Puget Sound Honor Flight board member, has volunteered on more than a dozen Honor Flights, including in Honolulu. In total, more than 245,000 veterans around the country have been honored with all-expense-paid trips through the Honor Flight Network. “It’s inspiring to see how happy the veterans are when they come home and really feel that long-overdue gratitude from the public,” Carlon said. “It’s healing wounds from 50 or 60 years ago.”

For this inaugural Honor Flight, Alaska Airlines had the privilege of donating the travel for the veterans and their guardians while celebrating 15 years of service to the Hawaiian Islands. “We’re excited to be the launch partner for the Honor Flight hub in Hawaii, and we look forward to many more flights to come,” Minicucci said. “Our goal is to ensure that every veteran who wants to travel to D.C. has the same opportunity.”

Give the gift of travel! On Giving Tuesday, your donation goes twice as far

Now our guests can help make future Honor Flights possible. The Honor Flight Network’s Lone Eagle Program is our newest member of our CARE Miles program, allowing Alaska Mileage Plan members to donate their miles to 13 different charities. So far this year, our guests have donated 39 million miles to causes like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Nature Conservancy and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Foundation.

And if you donate miles on Giving Tuesday, November 29, your donation will go twice as far: Alaska Airlines will match all miles donated on Giving Tuesday up to 1 million miles. This is in addition to the 1 million miles we are donating to CARE Miles to celebrate the Gift of Travel and our festive holiday-themed aircraft.

Miles donated to our CARE Miles program help charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests and achievement of the organization’s mission. Donate miles

Please note: A minimum of 1,000 miles is required to donate to Alaska Airlines CARE Miles Program, and donations can be made in increments of 1,000 miles.