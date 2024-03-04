Explore the possibilities while earning miles and saving money with Alaska Vacations 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Alaska Airlines is partnering with Expedia to bring you Alaska Vacations, a convenient, one-stop portal to thousands of possibilities for your next dream vacation. Alaska Mileage Plan™ members can now breeze through travel planning by bundling their flights, hotels, car rentals and activities with Alaska Vacations—all while unlocking savings and earning miles every step of the way.

Alaska already offers the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status—and now we’re making memories even more rewarding by giving guests another way to earn miles through Alaska Vacations in partnership with Expedia.

“Our partnership with Expedia gives guests a convenient way to book their next trip and experience an award-winning loyalty program on the premier airline of the West Coast,” said Courtney Lansing, managing director of business development and products at Alaska Airlines. “Alaska Vacations allows you to explore new destinations or book last-minute deals while earning miles toward your next dream vacation. By bundling your flight, hotel and activities through Alaska Vacations you’re also saving money, which is a win all-around.”

The one-stop travel portal powered by Expedia Group seamlessly integrates flights, car rentals and access to thousands of properties worldwide into customizable packages so travelers can book their entire journey with ease.

✈️ Here’s how Alaska Vacations works 🧳 Book with ease & save while doing it Powered by Expedia. Access thousands of properties globally so you can book with peace of mind.

Freedom to be flexible. Most hotels offer free cancellation if your plans change.

Here to help. 24/7 support to help with your travel plans. Get rewarded with every booking: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Members will earn miles for every package booked via Alaska Vacations, on top of the normal flight miles earned. Earn even more with the Alaska Airlines Visa® card Alaska Airlines Visa® cardholders earn 3 miles per $1 spent on eligible Alaska Vacations packages when using their card to book. Become an Alaska Mileage Plan member of the most rewarding loyalty program in the industry and start earning miles now! There’s a reason our loyal flyers are MVPs: Our members earn more miles on average than other airlines. Earn miles every time you fly. And more.

