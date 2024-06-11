Alaska Airlines adds British Airways flights to London at alaskaair.com 

Our guests can now purchase nonstop British Airways flights between London and Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego and other cities directly at alaskaair.com

Alaska Airlines is expanding our long-standing partnership with British Airways, a founding member of the oneworld alliance, to now enable our guests to purchase convenient, nonstop flights to London directly at alaskaair.com. Guests can buy British Airways flights at alaskaair.com for a seamless travel experience between London Heathrow and Alaska’s gateway airports in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego as well as Chicago and New York JFK.

London is one of the most searched-for international destinations on alaskaair.com, with service between Seattle and London being one of the most in-demand routes for our guests in the Pacific Northwest.

We’re excited to add our longstanding partner, British Airways, to our growing portfolio of alaskaair.com book direct airlines,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer for Alaska Airlines. “London is one the most requested global gateways by our guests and no one serves it better than British Airways and the oneworld alliance.”

British Airways offers significant service to London from our key West Coast gateways that can be purchased directly on alaskaair.com: Seattle (two daily flights); Portland (daily flight); San Francisco (two daily flights); Los Angeles (three daily flights); and San Diego (two daily flights). Flyers can also book British Airways nonstop flights from Chicago (three daily flights) and New York JFK (eight daily flights) on our website. British Airways tickets purchased on alaskaair.com are for flights beginning on June 18 and beyond. Starting later this year, guests will also be able to purchase Alaska flights connecting to British Airways, along with flights beyond London on British Airways.

Photos courtesy of British Airways

“We are extending our partnership with our fellow oneworld member Alaska Airlines to offer travelers seamless access to British Airways flights to London directly at alaskaair.com,” said British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff. “It will enhance the travel experience for our customers, providing convenient connections between London Heathrow and Alaska’s key gateway airports. We look forward to connecting even more travelers between the Pacific Northwest and the UK capital.”

When booking a British Airways flight directly at alaskaair.com, Mileage Plan members earn 100% of the miles they fly – one mile for every mile flown.* For lengthy overseas roundtrips, that’s thousands of Mileage Plan miles earned. Our members earn 100% elite qualifying miles (EQMs) when booking partner flights on alaskaair.com, such as British Airways flights.* And status with us equals matching tier status within oneworld and all the benefits that come with it.

All flights purchased on alaskaair.com with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card earn triple miles, and that includes overseas flights on our partners including British Airways. Every dollar spent is three miles earned when using our credit card to purchase all flights on our site.

In addition to purchasing tickets, Mileage Plan members can also redeem their miles for flights on British Airways.

* Saver or basic economy tickets are excluded.

The Alaska Airlines credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A. Visa and Visa Signature are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A., Inc.