Alaska Airlines unveils new state-of-the-art location at Harvey Milk Terminal 1, reinforcing its position as SFO’s second largest carrier

Photos by Ingrid Barrentine

Today, we begin operating at SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 where innovative and modern touches will provide our guests with a seamless travel experience

This morning, Alaska Airlines began welcoming guests to a new and cutting-edge space in San Francisco International Harvey Milk Terminal 1 following a two-year relocation project from Terminal 2. This multimillion-dollar investment allows us to deliver a premium and enhanced guest experience at SFO as the largest carrier at Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

Our new location will soon be home to the newest and second-largest Lounge in our network and reflects our continued commitment to the care and comfort of our guests. We’re working around the clock on the finishing touches before we officially open the Lounge next month and complete our transition to Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

With this move, we're now also closer to our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners and can provide guests with seamless connectivity to their next domestic or international flight. From SFO, Alaska and our partners offer over 130 weekly flights to 18 international destinations. "Our new home in San Francisco International Airport's Harvey Milk Terminal 1 delivers a world class experience that our guests will love while supporting our goals of innovation, sustainability and long-term growth," said Shane Jones, senior vice president of fleet and real estate at Alaska Airlines. "We're excited to make this move for the approximately 5 million passengers we serve at SFO each year and that this positions us for future growth at our largest hub in California."

We’re excited to debut technology that supports our long-term goal of reducing congestion and long lines in our lobby. Starting today, Alaska becomes the first airline at SFO to offer travelers the use of automated bag drops to process checked bags. As soon as guests enter our bright and airy lobby, they’ll scan their boarding pass at our bag tag stations to print their bag tags. They’ll then head to our automated bag drop units, which are designed to scan and accept checked baggage.

This innovative and seamless self-service technology, introduced in the heart of Silicon Valley, will get guests through the check-in process within minutes. Caring for our guests is a priority and our dedicated customer service agents will always be ready to help those who need extra assistance.

We’ve put a lot of thought into every step of the guest journey, including installing plenty of seating with power outlets for charging devices before take-off. We also now have access to more gates for more flying to guests’ favorite destinations—with shorter taxi times and faster access to the runways to save time and burn less fuel.

Starting in July, guests will be able to relax in our brand-new Lounge for the ultimate travel experience. The contemporary space will be 11,000 square feet (twice the area of a basketball court) with 55% more seating, including our signature Loungers for kicking back and San Francisco-inspired touches throughout. We’ll offer an expanded menu made with fresh local ingredients, a barista-staffed coffee bar and complimentary West Coast wine, spirits and craft brews.

This transition to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is just in time for our busiest travel months of the year. This summer, we’re offering the most flights of any airline from San Francisco to some of the largest cities on the West Coast with up to eleven daily flights to Seattle, six daily flights to Portland and as many as seven flights to San Diego. We also just launched new service to Burbank with three nonstop options to choose from throughout the day.

For guests planning their next international trip, our new location at Harvey Milk Terminal 1 easily connects us to our global airline partners without leaving the terminal to get through security.

Whether flying nonstop or catching a connecting flight from San Francisco, Alaskaair.com has options for what works best for you: You can book flights directly on 24 partner airlines or redeem Mileage Plan miles, all on our site.

The two-year, $30 million relocation project to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is part of our larger $3 billion investment in infrastructure to enhance the guest experience at our major hubs along the West Coast. At Portland International Airport, we’ll be moving into the brand new, bolder and brighter lobby in August. At Los Angeles International Airport, a complete overhaul of the gates, including new carpet, lighting, seating with power outlets and signage will be complete by the end of July at Terminal 6 where Alaska is the primary airline.

Alaska Airlines SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Fact Sheet: Sophisticated, state-of-the-art lobby with a 100 x 4.5 feet LED screen that features panoramic images of the San Francisco Bay Area Spacious lobby with 22 counters, more bag drop locations and agent assistance areas Bag tag stations to print bag tags after a quick scan of a boarding pass SFO’s first automated bag drop units to accept checked bags within minutes Digital signage throughout our lobby that will provide clear and convenient directions Two TSA checkpoints to choose from, including a convenient checkpoint on the mezzanine level for guests getting off SFO’s AirTrain or travelers looking to bypass the ticket counter A spacious 11,000 square foot Lounge with 55% more seating with plenty of our signature Loungers for kicking back, a barista staffed coffee bar and great views with unlimited daydreaming Post-security, guests will enjoy world-class amenities, including more terminal seating with power outlets, thoughtful children’s areas, inclusive restrooms, local retail and a wide variety of restaurant options Convenient location to our global partners and shared amenities, including American Airlines, which allows for easier connections to international carriers without leaving security or using SFO’s AirTrain to access another terminal or airline More gates for more flying and long-term growth, including gates dedicated to international arrivals and departures Our gates also provide us with shorter taxi times and faster access to the runways – saving time and burning less fuel Sustainability is close to our heart, so this is a perfect new home for Alaska: Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is the newest terminal at SFO and uses 60% less energy than comparable facilities. It’s the first airport terminal in the world to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Platinum certification for the design, construction and operation of high-performance structures Our relocation at SFO supports the airport’s $2.4 billion redevelopment project of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 and the port’s efforts to continue to be a world-class airport