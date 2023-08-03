Alaska Airlines teams up with Mountain Collective for new ski pass partnership for our Mileage Plan members 

We’re squarely in the heat of summer, but ski season is just a few months away. With visions of hitting the slopes, Alaska Airlines is rewarding our Mileage Plan members with a new partnership with The Mountain Collective – a seasonal ski pass program that provides access to 24 ski resorts around the world.

Our Mileage Plan members who purchase a season pass with The Mountain Collective will receive 5,000 bonus miles and a third day free at a resort of their choice. Mileage Plan elites will also earn an additional 5,000 bonus miles (that’s 10,000 bonus miles total!) when they sign up with The Mountain Collective. The limited-time offer* is available between Aug. 3-Sept. 25, 2023.

Alaska and our airline partners can take you (and your skis) to any of the resorts that are part of The Mountain Collective. We can fly you to destinations across the Western U.S. and Canada including Alta Ski Area, Big Sky Resort, Jackson Hole, Revelstoke, Snowbird, Sun Valley and Taos Ski Valley. Our global partners can fly you to the international resorts in France and Japan, and to Australia, New Zealand and Chile for year-round skiing in the Southern Hemisphere.

So many of our Mileage Plan members are avid skiers and snowboarders. Our new partnership with The Mountain Collective is an excellent way to experience amazing resorts this winter and save money,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “We also love that we can get you to all of these resorts on Alaska flights or with one of our oneworld member airlines and additional global partners.”

By the way, ski and snowboard equipment are considered normal checked bags when flying on Alaska – only standard baggage fees and waivers apply with no additional fees tacked on. And if you’re a Mileage Plan elite flyer or you have the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card, you get checked bags for free – so your gear flies free. The Mountain Collective pass provides two days of skiing at each of the participating resorts across five continents with the option to purchase additional days at a discounted rate with no blackout dates. Through Sept. 25, the pass costs $630 for adults (13 and up), $500 for teenagers (ages 13-18) and $200 for children under 12. The more you ski at the different resorts, the lower your overall daily cost. Stay tuned for on-mountain events planned throughout ski season exclusively for Mileage Plan members.

*Limited time offer terms and conditions: All Mileage Plan members who purchase a new Mountain Collective pass for the 2023-2024 season between Aug. 3, 2023, and Sept. 25, 2023 will receive 5,000 bonus miles along with a third bonus day at a location of their choice, to be selected at purchase. Members must make a qualifying purchase via the URL provided in this email. Offer not valid for customers with an existing Mountain Collective pass for the 2023-2024 season. Bonus miles will post to the member’s Mileage Plan account by Oct. 15, 2023, provided the Mountain Collective pass has not been refunded. Mileage Plan elites (MVP, MVP Gold, MVP Gold 75K, or MVP Gold 100K status) will receive an additional 5,000 bonus miles (10,000 bonus miles total). To earn these additional 5,000 bonus miles, members must hold elite status as of Oct. 1, 2023. Bonus miles do not count toward elite status qualification. All Mileage Plan terms and conditions apply. All Mountain Collective terms and conditions apply.