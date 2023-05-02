PNW island time! Alaska Airlines partners with Kenmore Air for connecting flights through Paine Field in Everett to San Juan Islands

Photos courtesy of Kenmore Air.

Don’t you love it when getting away to a getaway gets easier?

Alaska Airlines, in partnership with Kenmore Air, is ready to take you to one of Western Washington’s iconic vacation spots: the San Juan Islands, located north of Seattle.

You can book connecting flights now on alaskaair.com from destinations along the West Coast to the San Juans. You’ll fly on Alaska through Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport in Everett and connect on Kenmore Air’s modern fleet of Cessna Caravan aircraft to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island or Eastsound on Orcas Island.

It gets better! Mileage Plan members earn miles on the Kenmore flights when they purchase their tickets directly on alaskaair.com.



Investing in our operations and the community in Everett remains important to us, and this partnership with Kenmore Air allows us to take our guests to more amazing places,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales for Alaska Airlines. “Our guests can fly with us from destinations across the West such as Anchorage, San Francisco and Las Vegas to Everett, and then hop on a convenient flight with Kenmore Air to enjoy all the San Juans have to offer – and earn Mileage Plan miles along the way.”

We’ve been serving guests at Paine Field in Everett since regularly scheduled commercial service began there in March 2019. In the past four years, we’ve flown more than 1.6 million guests to and from Everett.

“As hometown airline favorites, Kenmore Air and Alaska Airlines share a pioneering history in aviation as well as a passion for service and the celebration of the joy of aviation in everything that we do,” said Todd Banks, president/CEO of Kenmore Air. “Kenmore Air is proud to bring its 77 years of experience serving the San Juans and British Columbia to the award-winning Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, allowing for seamless booking between Alaska Airlines’ destinations and the San Juan Islands and the opportunity to earn miles.”

Alaska currently offers 28 daily flights in Everett — 14 arrivals and 14 departures a day — to seven destinations.

Destination # of Departures Anchorage 1 daily flight Las Vegas 2 daily flights Los Angeles 1 daily flight Orange County 2 daily flights Phoenix 2 daily flights San Diego 1 daily flight San Francisco 5 daily flights

Our sister carrier Horizon Air provides most of our service at Paine Field with the Embraer 175 jet, with 737 service on select flights operated by Alaska. The E175 features First Class and Premium Class, and only window and aisle seating — there are no middle seats. Guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices, free texting on most flights and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Don’t forget: Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn and redeem miles with our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 25 oneworld and partner airlines all around the globe.