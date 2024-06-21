7 summer destination dupes you must visit for the ultimate & unexpected getaway
We’ve got you covered on this summer’s hottest travel trend and handpicked some summer getaways we’re calling “destination dupes.”
These spots might not be your typical picks, but believe us, they’re just as delightful (and maybe even cheaper!) as their tried-and-true doppelgängers travelers love. Just in time for summer, we’re launching our biggest summer schedule ever, with new nonstop routes and international destinations.
DUPE FOR GENEVA: TORONTO
Geneva, right? Stunning water views, cobblestone streets that scream history, and a vibe that’s just oh-so-multicultural. It’s like stepping into a European postcard. Now, hold that thought and bring it a little closer to home. Ever been to Toronto? If not, you’re in for a treat because it’s got all the charms of Geneva, minus the long flight from the States.
Leman lake – Geneva city in Switzerland (left) | Lake Ontario – Toronto in Canada (right)
We’re now flying our new daily, nonstop flight between Seattle and Toronto Pearson International Airport—our newest destination and the sixth Canadian city we now serve.
Still pondering? Toronto has its own version of Geneva’s Old Town, complete with cobblestones and enough historical mojo to fill a library. And if you’re an art buff, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec will give you major déjà vu vibes from Geneva’s Musée d’art et d’histoire.
Now, we know what you’re thinking: what about those breathtaking Alps? Sure, Geneva’s got ’em, but hold onto your hats because Québec City’s Montmorency Falls? They’re like nature’s way of saying, “Hey, Geneva, we’ve got something pretty darn impressive too!”
DUPE FOR TUSCANY, ITALY: NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
Alright, picture this: You’re surrounded by sun-kissed vineyards, indulging in gourmet delights, and taking leisurely riposos (that’s Italian for afternoon naps). Sound like a dreamy Tuscan getaway? Nope, just another day in California’s beautiful wine country!
Tuscany, Italy (left) | Napa Valley, California (right)
Every moment in Napa Valley feels like a romantic European escape. Start by exploring one (or heck, a few) of the 400 wineries dotting the landscape—you can even fly home your favorite case of wine with our “Wine Flies Free” program.
But hey, maybe wine tasting isn’t your jam. No worries! Napa Valley’s got you covered with a buffet of other awesome activities. Like strolling the Oxbow Public Market or indulging in some cheesy delights at local cheese shops. Or perhaps you fancy a paddleboarding adventure down the tranquil Napa River? Gourge.
Napa Valley’s culinary scene is also like a love letter to Italy. Including Michelin-starred restaurants serving up culinary masterpieces, organic farm-to-table goodness straight from Sonoma County or cozying up for a spaghetti and meatballs under the stars on an outdoor patio.
So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get ready for an Italian escape right in California’s backyard.
DUPE FOR LAKE COMO: LAKE ATITLÁN, GUATEMALA
If Lake Como’s high prices have you raising an eyebrow, fear not! There’s a hidden gem that’s equally stunning but won’t break the bank: Guatemala’s Lake Atitlán.
Lake Como, Italy (left) | Lake Atitlán, Guatemala (right)
Nestled in a colossal volcanic crater that formed way back in the day, 84,000 years ago to be exact, it boasts breathtaking mountain views and serene waters that’ll have you reaching for your camera.
But here’s the real magic: This place is alive with the vibrant culture of small Mayan-speaking towns that hug its shores. And towering over it all are the dramatic cliffs of not one, not two, but three volcanoes (yep, one is still puffing away). Adventure-seekers can tackle hiking trails to conquer these volcanic giants or opt for a more laid-back vibe with a kayak ride or a leisurely stroll of lakeside villages via water taxi. Either way, you won’t be disappointed!
DUPE FOR PARIS: NEW ORLEANS
Have you ever heard New Orleans being called the “Paris of the South”? It’s a pretty fitting nickname for this lively city bursting with music, history, art and more. You can practically feel the energy pulsing through the streets!
Cozy old street in Montmartre, Paris (left) | French Quarter in New Orleans (right)
Both cities have a strong French influence, visible in New Orleans’ French Quarter, which mirrors the charming streets of Paris with its historic buildings and wrought-iron balconies.
And let’s talk attractions—Nola’s got it all. From top-notch museums to jaw-dropping landmarks, there’s something for everyone. Plus, when it comes to food, oh boy, you’re in for a treat. The food scene in New Orleans, famous for its Creole and Cajun dishes, will have your taste buds doing a happy dance.
But wait, there’s more! Art lovers, rejoice! New Orleans’ art scene is next level. From stunning galleries to vibrant street art, you’ll find beauty around every corner.
So yeah, New Orleans not just a city, it’s an experience. Get ready for the romantic ambiance and festive spirit of New Orleans, where walkable streets and picturesque riverfront settings make it a captivating dupe for Paris.
DUPE FOR THE MALDIVES: THE BAHAMAS
If you’re craving some beach bliss. Well, guess what? Nassau’s got your back, and it’s giving the Maldives a run for its money! With its 700 islands and cays, the Bahamas has it all—from bustling Nassau to serene Out Islands, just like the Maldives with its scattered atolls and tranquil, remote islets.
The Maldives (left) | The Bahamas (right)
Now, here’s where it gets exciting: Both the Bahamas and the Maldives are a dream for beach lovers like us. Crystal-clear waters? Check. Stunning coral reefs? Double check. And don’t even get us started on the colorful marine life—it’s like swimming in a real-life aquarium!
So, whether you’re daydreaming about sinking your toes into the powdery sands of Nassau or jetting off to the Maldives, one thing’s for sure: You’re in for a treat either way!
DUPE FOR SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: CABO SAN LUCAS
If you’re seeking coastal charm and vibrant nightlife, Cabo San Lucas is the place to be! Famous for its breathtaking rock formations and expansive desert landscapes that stretch to the Pacific Ocean, Cabo dazzles visitors with its natural beauty, much like San Juan captivates with its historical forts and colonial architecture overlooking the Atlantic.
Historical castle El Morro along the coastline, San Juan, Puerto Rico | Hillside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Both places have deep ties to Spanish history, seen in Cabo’s well-preserved landmarks and San Juan’s vibrant Old San Juan district. A must-sea this summer!
DUPE FOR BOLIVIA: SALT LAKE CITY
Ever heard of the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah? They’re like the American cousin of Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flats. The photo ops? Absolutely out of this world—vast, otherworldly landscapes stretching out with nothing but white salt as far as you can see.
Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flats | Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah
Just like their Bolivian counterpart, the Bonneville Salt Flats offer a one-of-a-kind experience that’ll leave you feeling like you’ve stepped onto another planet. From speed racing to simply gazing up at the stars, there’s something for everyone!
