5 destinations that should be on your list this fall

Fall is a wonderful time of year to travel — the crisp air, changing leaves and abundance of seasonal activities create an atmosphere that invites exploration. Whether you’re looking for a family vacation, an extended getaway or a long weekend somewhere there are plenty of great places worth exploring within our network.

Here are five places to visit this fall, with some tips to help plan your trip with confidence.

Atlanta

Like most Southern cities — Charleston and Savannah among them — Atlanta is a great place to visit in the fall if you’re searching for warmer fall weather. We also just announced new service starting this spring from San Diego to Atlanta, our largest unserved transcontinental market from San Diego.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA skyline from Peidmont Park.

Austin

Whether you’re ready to rock at a music festival or tap into your best fall-self, autumn in Austin is prime time for patio sitting, pumpkin picking or enjoy a nostalgic drive-in movie and join in the football frenzy fun (burnt orange is an every-kind-of-season color around here).

An infamous Texas Longhorn silhouetted against a colorful sunset.

Florida

While you may not be breaking out the sweaters here, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Sunshine State this fall. Alaska is adding new flights to Florida just in time for the cold and darker days to set in, with more than a dozen flights a day to Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale.

As part of our commitment to Southern California, we’ve added new, daily nonstop flights between San Diego and Tampa (TPA) as of Oct. 5. With convenient daytime schedules, award-winning service and a premium product offering, guests will arrive refreshed and ready-to-go from coast-to-coast.

Fort Lauderdale Beach at Dawn

Maui

Hawai‘i residents and visitors are encouraged to make travel plans to Maui and support the island’s businesses, restaurants, retail outlets, attractions, and accommodations. West Maui accommodations will begin to reopen to visitors on Oct. 8, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority advises travelers to check with individual accommodations in West Maui for their reopening plans.

As travelers return to Maui, you will help to sustain jobs, keep businesses open, and support the community. For Alaska, this marks over 15 years of flying to Hawai‘i, and we want to help keep the islands strong and beautiful for many future generations to enjoy so remember to mālama (care for) the island while you’re there.

