Really good mocktails to try next time you fly this ‘Dry January’ (& beyond) 

Photo by Ingrid Barrentine

If you’re ditching alcohol for “Dry January,” a popular trend where you abstain from alcohol during the first month of the year — or not — we’re sharing some of our favorite mocktail recipes we’ll still be using way past January! Enjoy these non-alcoholic beverages on your next flight or when you pop into some of our lounges all month long and beyond.

Depending on what you’re looking for, many of these canned mocktails and non-alcoholic spirits taste and look like the real deal.

Onboard your flight:

Sparkling mocktail anyone?

Create your own non-alcoholic flavored sparking water or tonic! Order a sparkling water or tonic water and add in some citrus flavor with one of three true citrus flavors including lemon, lime and grapefruit for a refreshing sparkling mocktail.

Looking for something comforting to sip on during your flight? Order a Teavana Mint Majesty. It’s free of caffeine and full of soothing mint flavor.

Want something smooth & sweet? Try a can of coke over ice with creamer.

In the lounge:

“Cranberry Mule” Ginger Beer, Cranberry Juice, Garnish with Lime | Recommended by lounge team @ LAX and PDX.

“Resolution Solution” Pomegranate Syrup, Sparkling water and sugar |

Recommended by our lounge team @ ANC.

“Frostbite” White Grape Juice, Pineapple, Lime, Garnish with Blueberries | Recommended by our lounge team @ PDX.

“The JFK Dream” Sour Mix, Pineapple Juice, Pomegranate mix and a splash of soda | Recommended by our lounge team @ JFK.

Cranberry “Sangria” Cranberry Juice, Ginger Beer, Lemon Lime and Orange | Recommended by our lounge team @ SEA.

“Shirley Ginger” Lime juice, grenadine, ginger beer & splash of club soda (left).

“Cucumber Cooler” Muddled cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup & club soda (right). Are just some of our favorites @ SFO Lounge.

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic beer, we have those too—like the Clausthaler (pictured above at our) at our SFO Lounge—check out more n/a beers below:

Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic Special Effects: Hoppy Amber, IPA and PILS | Recommended by lounge team @ JFK. Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA | Recommended by our lounge team @ SEA.

Athletic Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Lite and Sam Adams Just the Haze Non-Alcoholic IPA | Recommended by our lounge team @ ANC.