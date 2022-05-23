Plan your global getaway this summer with Alaska’s 20+ international airline partners  

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Discover the world with our oneworld® Alliance members and Global Partner airlines, all while earning or redeeming Alaska Mileage Plan™ miles for traveling to your favorite destinations.

As our guests travel the world again, Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles with some of the world’s best airlines.

As the newest member of the oneworldⓇ Alliance, Alaska and its Global Partners are proud to help you safely reach more than 1,000* destinations in more than 170 countries and territories, including amazing destinations like the Maldives, Helsinki, London and beyond!

Here are a few of the possibilities of where Mileage Plan members can fly internationally:

AER LINGUS 146 destinations

With gateways in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, New York and more, Mileage Plan members can earn miles travelling to Ireland, Rome, Amsterdam and other spectacular places throughout Europe. AIR TAHITI 9 countries/territories

Who hasn’t dreamed of visiting Bora Bora? With gateways in Seattle and Los Angeles, Mileage Plan members earn miles traveling to French Polynesia, Paris and more.

AMERICAN AIRLINES 350 destinations

50 countries/territories

We’vWith gateways in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., members earn Mileage Plan miles traveling to Madrid, Dublin, Prague and more. BRITISH AIRWAYS 200 destinations

80 countries/territories

West Coast gateways through Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Vancouver B.C. (and soon Portland!) provide Mileage Plan members with connections throughout Europe and beyond via London.

CATHAY PACIFIC 90 destinations

35 countries/territories

West Coast gateways in San Francisco, Vancouver and Los Angeles give Mileage Plan members connections throughout Asia via Hong Kong, with Cathay Pacific. CONDOR AIRLINES 726 destinations

Through gateways in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Portland, Phoenix, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Vancouver, Mileage Plan members can travel to Germany and connect to over 60 destinations throughout Europe.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES With U.S. gateways such as Los Angeles, members earn Mileage Plan miles flying nonstop to Tel Aviv. FIJI AIRWAYS 21 destinations

13 countries/territories

Gateways in San Francisco and Los Angeles will take you to Fiji and beyond with connections to New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

FINNAIR 150 destinations

45 countries/territories

Earn and Redeem your Mileage Plan miles on Finnair including non-stop service from Los Angeles to Helsinki and beginning on June 1, 2022, Seattle to Helsinki. HAINAN AIRLINES 51 destinations

28 countries/territories

Plan a visit to an unrestored section of the Great Wall of China or take a short train ride to peaceful Suzhou offers a welcome respite from busy Shanghai.

IBERIA 135 destinations

47 countries/territories

Discover an ensemble of historic capitals and exceptional beaches earning Alaska Mileage Plan miles along the way from gateways in Los Angeles and San Francisco. ICELANDAIR Through gateways in Portland and Seattle, Mileage Plan members can travel to Iceland and connect to over 20 destinations throughout Europe.

JAPAN AIRLINES 80 destinations

20 countries/territories

West Coast gateways in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego bring you to Tokyo (Haneda and Narita) as well as Los Angeles to Osaka, with connections throughout Japan and Asia. KOREAN AIR Mileage Plan members can connect with Korean Air in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

LATAM AIRLINES LATAM Airlines serves destinations throughout South America, including Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. MALAYSIA AIRLINES 55 destinations

17 countries/territories

Experience the rich diversity of Southern Asia and earn Alaska Mileage Plan miles along the way.

QANTAS 80 destinations

20 countries/territories

Mileage Plan members can book Qantas flights to visit places like Australia and New Zealand from Dallas, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. QATAR AIRWAYS 200 destinations

100 countries/territories

From the West Coast, fly with our partner Qatar Airways and enjoy nonstop service from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. From the East Coast, fly to Doha from Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more.

RAVN ALASKA 12 destinations

Ravn brings you the rugged beauty of the great state of Alaska.

ROYAL AIR MORAC 105 destinations

51 countries/territories

From New York or Washington D.C., explore the ancient beauty of Casablanca and endless souks of Marrakech while earning miles through Alaska Mileage Plan.

ROYAL JORDANIAN 45 destinations

30 countries/territories

Take in the marvel of Petra and other jewels of the Middle East while earning miles with Alaska Mileage Plan. SINGAPORE AIRLINES 62 destinations

32 countries/territories

West Coast gateways San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle give Mileage Plan members connections throughout Asia with Singapore Airlines.

SRILANKAN AIRLINES 111 destinations

48 countries/territories

Experience Sri Lanka through its majestic wildlife and serene tea estates while earning Alaska Mileage Plan miles.

Not a Mileage Plan member yet?

Join now and check out our elite status benefits.