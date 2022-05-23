Plan your global getaway this summer with Alaska’s 20+ international airline partners  

  • May 23, 2022
  • Alaska Airlines
  • 4 min read

Discover the world with our oneworld® Alliance members and Global Partner airlines, all while earning or redeeming Alaska Mileage Plan™ miles for traveling to your favorite destinations. 

As our guests travel the world again, Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles with some of the world’s best airlines.  

As the newest member of the oneworldⓇ Alliance, Alaska and its Global Partners are proud to help you safely reach more than 1,000* destinations in more than 170 countries and territories, including amazing destinations like the Maldives, Helsinki, London and beyond! 

Here are a few of the possibilities of where Mileage Plan members can fly internationally: 

AER LINGUS

146 destinations
With gateways in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, New York and more, Mileage Plan members can earn miles travelling to Ireland, Rome, Amsterdam and other spectacular places throughout Europe. 

AIR TAHITI

9 countries/territories 
Who hasn’t dreamed of visiting Bora Bora? With gateways in Seattle and Los Angeles, Mileage Plan members earn miles traveling to French Polynesia, Paris and more. 

AMERICAN AIRLINES

350 destinations
50 countries/territories 
We’vWith gateways in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., members earn Mileage Plan miles traveling to Madrid, Dublin, Prague and more. 

BRITISH AIRWAYS

200 destinations
80 countries/territories 
West Coast gateways through Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Vancouver B.C. (and soon Portland!) provide Mileage Plan members with connections throughout Europe and beyond via London.

CATHAY PACIFIC

90 destinations
35 countries/territories 
West Coast gateways in San Francisco, Vancouver and Los Angeles give Mileage Plan members connections throughout Asia via Hong Kong, with Cathay Pacific.

CONDOR AIRLINES

726 destinations
Through gateways in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Portland, Phoenix, Seattle, Las Vegas, and Vancouver, Mileage Plan members can travel to Germany and connect to over 60 destinations throughout Europe.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

With U.S. gateways such as Los Angeles, members earn Mileage Plan miles flying nonstop to Tel Aviv. 

FIJI AIRWAYS

21 destinations
13 countries/territories 
Gateways in San Francisco and Los Angeles will take you to Fiji and beyond with connections to New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

FINNAIR

150 destinations
45 countries/territories 
Earn and Redeem your Mileage Plan miles on Finnair including non-stop service from Los Angeles to Helsinki and beginning on June 1, 2022, Seattle to Helsinki.

HAINAN AIRLINES

51 destinations
28 countries/territories 
Plan a visit to an unrestored section of the Great Wall of China or take a short train ride to peaceful Suzhou offers a welcome respite from busy Shanghai.

IBERIA

135 destinations
47 countries/territories 
Discover an ensemble of historic capitals and exceptional beaches earning Alaska Mileage Plan miles along the way from gateways in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

ICELANDAIR

Through gateways in Portland and Seattle, Mileage Plan members can travel to Iceland and connect to over 20 destinations throughout Europe. 

JAPAN AIRLINES

80 destinations
20 countries/territories 
West Coast gateways in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego bring you to Tokyo (Haneda and Narita) as well as Los Angeles to Osaka, with connections throughout Japan and Asia. 

KOREAN AIR

Mileage Plan members can connect with Korean Air in Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

LATAM AIRLINES

LATAM Airlines serves destinations throughout South America, including Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. 

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

55 destinations
17 countries/territories
Experience the rich diversity of Southern Asia and earn Alaska Mileage Plan miles along the way.

QANTAS

80 destinations
20 countries/territories 
Mileage Plan members can book Qantas flights to visit places like Australia and New Zealand from Dallas, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. 

QATAR AIRWAYS

200 destinations
100 countries/territories 
From the West Coast, fly with our partner Qatar Airways and enjoy nonstop service from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. From the East Coast, fly to Doha from Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more. 

RAVN ALASKA

12 destinations
Ravn brings you the rugged beauty of the great state of Alaska.

ROYAL AIR MORAC

105 destinations
51 countries/territories 
From New York or Washington D.C., explore the ancient beauty of Casablanca and endless souks of Marrakech while earning miles through Alaska Mileage Plan. 

ROYAL JORDANIAN

45 destinations
30 countries/territories 
Take in the marvel of Petra and other jewels of the Middle East while earning miles with Alaska Mileage Plan.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

62 destinations
32 countries/territories 
West Coast gateways San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle give Mileage Plan members connections throughout Asia with Singapore Airlines.

SRILANKAN AIRLINES 

111 destinations
48 countries/territories 
Experience Sri Lanka through its majestic wildlife and serene tea estates while earning Alaska Mileage Plan miles.

