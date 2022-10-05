Alaska Airlines’ newest partner, Air Tahiti Nui, launches new service to islands of Tahiti

South Pacific airline now flies nonstop between Seattle and French Polynesia; Alaska Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles for flights and purchase tickets online.

Alaska Airlines joined Air Tahiti Nui, our newest global airline partner, to celebrate the inaugural nonstop flight today between our hometown airport in Seattle and Papeete – the capital of French Polynesia located on Tahiti, its main island. From the heart of the islands of Tahiti, the possibilities are endless for escapes to additional amazing nearby destinations, including Bora Bora and Moorea.

Alaska’s Mileage Plan members earn miles on Air Tahiti Nui flights, and can redeem miles or purchase tickets for Air Tahiti Nui flights directly on alaskaair.com. A codeshare partnership between the two airlines allows passengers to travel from nearly 100 cities across Alaska’s network through Seattle and onward to Tahiti. Air Tahiti Nui is operating the seasonal flights twice a week between Seattle and Papeete. It’s the only nonstop connecting the Pacific Northwest to the South Pacific.

“Just as the weather begins to turn in the Pacific Northwest, our guests can now chase the warm sun all the way to Tahiti with a convenient nonstop flight from Seattle on Air Tahiti Nui,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances.

“Air Tahiti Nui is a terrific new global airline partner for us, further connecting the West Coast to the South Pacific with world-class service and amenities on their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes,” says Pieper. “With so much beauty, Tahiti is truly an aspirational destination.”

New Air Tahiti Nui service:

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Oct. 4, 2022 Papeete – Seattle 10:00 p.m. 10:25 a.m. +1 day Tues, Sat 787-9 Oct. 5, 2022 Seattle – Papeete 12:40 p.m. 7:10 p.m. Wed, Sun 787-9 SCROLL RIGHT FOR DETAILS >> All times local

Our guests have additional terrific flight options with our newest partner. They can also redeem miles and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com for Air Tahiti Nui’s daily nonstop service between Papeete and Los Angeles – another key hub for Alaska. Plus, there’s continuing service between Tahiti and Auckland, New Zealand on Air Tahiti Nui. There’s another flight for our guests to get excited about: nonstop service between Los Angeles and Paris provided by Air Tahiti Nui.

Business Premium Economy

“With this new service, Air Tahiti Nui becomes the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and the Pacific Northwest,” said Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui. “It’s a chance for North American travelers to discover the beauty of the 118 Islands of Tahiti, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, Moorea and Rangiroa, which serve as the background to the many wonders to discover, landscapes to explore and memories to create.”