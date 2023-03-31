How to travel like an Alaska Airlines pro

Traveling like a pro with Alaska Airlines means maximizing your travel experience and planning ahead to make your trip as simple as possible. Here are some ways to do it:

Go digital. Download and use the Alaska Airlines app to save time at the ticket counter. Store your reservations, check in and receive digital boarding passes, track your flight status, get notifications about your flight, change to earlier or later flights (if available), and so much more.

Pre-order your favorite meal.

You can conveniently pre-order freshly prepared meals ahead your flight through our mobile app or on alaskaair.com from 2 weeks to 20 hours prior to your flight. See what’s currently on the menu (vegan and gluten-free options are also available for pre-order!)

Note: if you change your flights, your meal choices won’t transfer to your new flight. You’ll need to pre-order meals under your new reservation.

Become an Alaska Mileage Plan Member (it’s free).

If you’re a pro, you’re probably a Mileage Plan member 😉 but if not, here are some reasons to sign up today:

• Earn one mile for every mile flown on Alaska, even on the lowest fare.

• Earn 30% more miles on average than other airlines.

• Earn miles on oneworld® Alliance member airlines and our Global Partners, experience award travel, and gain MVP® elite status sooner than you think.

• Earn when you shop, dine, rent a car, stay in a hotel, and more.

• Link your Mileage Plan and Lyft accounts to earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all Lyft rides 🚗

Earning elite status is easy as M, V, P. MVP is Alaska’s elite status. Earn miles faster with no minimum spending requirements, and enjoy benefits like two free checked bags, priority boarding, and preferred seating when flying with Alaska.

Pack smart.

Smart packing saves time and money. Before you pack, make sure your bag’s ready to fly and meets our size and weight restrictions.

Know the carry-on limit. You are allowed one carry-on bag that measures up to 22″ x 14″ x 9″ including wheels and handles, plus one smaller personal item. Anything additional or larger must be checked. Read our specific guidelines for carry-on baggage and our checked baggage policy for more information. Know what items are a no-go. As you pack, reference the prohibited and restricted items checklist, and make sure you know what’s in your suitcase. Be especially aware of restrictions regarding lithium ion batteries, and devices that use them – including smart bags/self-propelled luggage.

Fill before you fly.

Pros know TSA only allows you to carry one quart-sized bag of liquids—aerosols, gels, creams and pastes—that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item through security. If you have additional or larger liquids, you’ll need to check them.

Did you know for every guest who brings a prefilled water bottle on an Alaska flight and posts it to social media with the hashtag #FillBeforeYouFly a tree is planted thanks to the Bonneville Environmental Foundation?

Know when to arrive at the airport.

Pros know to give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport. From parking to checking bags and getting through security, it’s best to build in more time than not enough, especially during peak travel times.

Use our airport guides to find your departure airport’s recommended arrival time which will help you get checked in and to the boarding gate before the cut-off time.

Join a trusted traveler program

Travel pros know, membership in programs like TSA Pre-Check®, Global Entry, Nexus or SENTRI allow you access to the faster security screening lanes at participating airports, where you don’t have to remove your shoes, belts, or light jackets, and your 3-1-1 liquids bag and laptop can stay in your carry-on.



While some take some time to obtain, CLEAR is same-day sign up as well as spot saver programs like SEA Spot Saver, a reservation program in Seattle that helps you get through the security process quicker. Similar spot saver programs are also in Calgary, Charleston, Newark, Orlando and Phoenix.

Retreat in a Lounge.

Experience an unparalleled airport experience in our Lounges where you can retreat to a quiet space to relax and recharge, or get a little work done between flights.

Lounge membership benefits include: Access to 9 Alaska Lounges

Access to 90+ partner lounges in addition to all Alaska Lounges

Access for yourself and up to two guests or immediate family when traveling together using any airline boarding pass*

Fresh and local complimentary food all day long

Local draft beer, West Coast wines, and house spirits

Espresso and loose-leaf tea handcrafted by an Alaska Lounge Barista Alaska Lounge Membership

Fly with kids. Traveling with kids or letting your kids travel alone can be an adventure. Keep the adventure fun for both you and your child traveler by carefully review our policies and recommendations for traveling with infants and children. We will transport your child’s car seat and stroller free of charge as checked baggage. You can check these items with your other baggage, or wait until you reach the gate area. Fly your pets. Because we understand that they’re not just a pet, they’re family. Our pet travel program offers options for transporting your pet safely with top-notch care from just $100 each way. Check Alaska Airlines pet travel policies well in advance of your pet’s trip to find out about health certificate and kennel requirements, breed-restrictions, and any limitations on travel to your destination.

Request accessible services if needed.

Many of our accessible services can be requested online when booking or managing your reservation. Our dedicated accessible services line is also available at 1-800-503-0101 (dial 711 for relay services).

Plan to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to departure when requesting accessible services and let us know about your requirements at each point of contact. If you’re traveling with a service animal, let us know ahead of time as documentation must be completed and processed at least 48 hours before your flight.

Fly For All App Fly for All - our free mobile app is designed for those with cognitive and developmental disabilities, first-time flyers, and unaccompanied minors, available now on the App Store and Google Play.

Chat or text us with your questions.

Our employees work every day to care for all our guests. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. Pros know we’re available through text at 82008 or chat in addition to our Customer Care team at 1 (800) 252-7522.