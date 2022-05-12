International arriving gets a world-class upgrade at Alaska’s hometown airport in Seattle 

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As our guests travel the world again, Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles with more than 20 airlines that are oneworld members and additional global partners.

Alaska Airlines, our fellow oneworld members and our additional global airline partners are celebrating a new era at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: all of our arriving international guests who need customs clearance now make their way through the new, state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility (IAF). It’s a faster, modernized, more efficient way to arrive back into the Pacific Northwest from points around the globe.

A world-class International Arrivals Facility at our hometown airport provides tremendous economic and strategic opportunities for Alaska as we continue to grow our airline and our partnerships,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “We’re proud of our membership in the oneworld alliance and our array of additional international partner airlines. With our worldwide reach of more than 1,000 destinations, Alaska is a global airline that can take our guests nearly anywhere they want to go – near and far.”

The opening of the IAF comes just as many of us are ready for worldwide travel adventures again. Maybe let loose on that epic hiking trip through the Alps, a deep dive into royal history in London or a food marathon of sushi bars and ramen stands across Tokyo – the sky’s the limit.

Altogether, oneworld airlines offer the most nonstop flights to international destinations from SEA this summer – an average of 20 daily international flights in June, which includes Alaska’s nonstop flights to Canada and Mexico. From oneworld global hubs, guests can connect to hundreds of other cities.

Seattle’s newest nonstop international service will be on oneworld member Finnair starting June 1. Members of Alaska’s award-winning Mileage Plan program can earn double miles between Seattle and Helsinki from June 1-Oct. 28, 2022. Register by June 30 to take advantage of this promotion.

With Mileage Plan, our guests can earn and redeem miles on more than 20 airlines that are oneworld members and our additional global partners. Here are a few of the possibilities of one-way, main cabin Mileage Plan redemptions that are available in July and August:

SEA to Tokyo: Starting at 35,000 miles on Japan Airlines



SEA to Tokyo: Starting at 35,000 miles on Japan Airlines



SEA to Maldives: Starting at 42,500 miles on Qatar



SEA to Iceland: Starting at 30,000 miles on Icelandair

Nonstop international flights on oneworld member airlines and additional partners from SEA for June 2022. oneworld members are in bold:

Destination Airline Frequency Calgary Alaska Daily Cancun Alaska Daily Edmonton Alaska Daily Frankfurt Condor Daily Helsinki Finnair 3x Weekly Kelowna Alaska Daily London Heathrow British Airways 2x Daily Los Cabos Alaska Daily Doha Qatar Airways Daily Puerto Vallarta Alaska 2x Weekly Reykjavik Icelandair 2x Daily Seoul Korean Air Daily Singapore Singapore Airlines 3x Weekly Tokyo Narita Japan Airlines Daily Vancouver Alaska 7x Daily Victoria Alaska 2x Daily

See all the places you can go with oneworld at https://bit.ly/3kW17Rd .