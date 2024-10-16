Alaska Airlines statement on service to Washington’s Reagan National Airport 

October 16, 2024:

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it has tentatively granted Alaska Airlines slot exemptions at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to introduce nonstop daily round trip service to San Diego (SAN). This brings us one step closer to offering the only nonstop service between these two major markets. Alaska urges DOT to finalize the selection of our application to serve San Diego as soon as possible. Alaska is proud to connect these two critical markets and looks forward to providing our premium service to guests in San Diego, Washington, D.C. and across the West Coast.

“Leadership from all industry sectors and communities across the San Diego region have spoken up in support of nonstop air service between DCA and SAN. We appreciate that DOT’s thoughtful analysis supports restoring service between the nation’s largest unserved aviation market. We look forward to the final order to cement the service that both San Diego and Alaska Airlines have been advocating for more than ten years,” said Kimberly J. Becker, President and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

—

July 9, 2024:

Alaska Airlines has formally submitted our application to the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate a new roundtrip flight between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. (DCA). The service would be a daily nonstop between the two cities. If approved by the U.S. DOT, our flight would be the only nonstop connecting San Diego and Reagan National.

Learn more about our application to the U.S. DOT here.

—

May 15, 2024:

Through the passage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024, five new flights were opened to increase direct service to our nation’s capital. Alaska Airlines intends to apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation for one of the new slot pairs to initiate service from San Diego, CA (SAN) to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Alaska Airlines already connects the West Coast to DCA with nonstop service from Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. San Diego currently has no nonstop service to DCA.

“San Diego is the largest market without nonstop service to Reagan National Airport,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines Chief Commercial Officer. “This new route would not only connect southern Californians to our nation’s capital, but it would also provide seamless connectivity on Alaska Airlines’ diverse routes allowing guests to connect through San Diego. We’ve proudly served the Washington, D.C. region for decades and look forward to the opportunity to broaden access to our guests along the West Coast.”

“The San Diego region has waited for a very long time for an opportunity to restore nonstop air service to Reagan National Airport,” said Kim Becker, President and CEO of San Diego International Airport (SAN). “We look forward to continue working with Alaska Airlines, San Diego’s Congressional delegation, and Mayor Todd Gloria to secure this vital nonstop service between the Nation’s Capital and San Diego for the benefit of our region’s defense, technology, and tourism industries.”